InnoVision Marketing Group Named Agency of Record for San Diego Mojo, New Professional Women’s Volleyball Team

SAN DIEGO – January 13, 2024 – InnoVision Marketing Group, a leading global, bilingual marketing agency, is proud to announce its selection as the official Agency of Record for the San Diego Mojo, an exciting new professional women’s indoor volleyball team set to make waves in San Diego.

San Diego Mojo, poised to bring elite-level women’s volleyball to the vibrant sports scene of Southern California, has entrusted InnoVision Marketing Group with introducing them into the San Diego market. As the Agency of Record, InnoVision will play a pivotal role in introducing the brand to the community and enhancing the team’s brand presence through strategic media buying, traditional advertising, design, marketing and collateral development for games and events.

With a proven track record of delivering innovative and results-driven marketing solutions, InnoVision Marketing Group is thrilled to collaborate with San Diego Mojo. The agency’s expertise in creating dynamic and engaging campaigns will be instrumental in establishing San Diego Mojo as a prominent force in the professional women’s volleyball landscape.

“We believe InnoVision Marketing Group’s strategic approach and creative vision align perfectly with our goals for San Diego Mojo,” says Billy Johnson, President of the San Diego Mojo. “We’re confident that this partnership will not only elevate our brand but also contribute to the growth and popularity of women’s volleyball in San Diego and beyond.”

InnoVision Marketing Group will focus on crafting compelling marketing strategies that resonate with the diverse San Diego community and attract a broad audience to support San Diego Mojo. The agency’s role encompasses media planning and buying, traditional advertising campaigns, creative design for promotional materials, and overall marketing support to enhance the team’s visibility and connection with fans.

“We’re honored to be chosen as the Agency of Record for San Diego Mojo,” says Alanna Markey, Sr. Vice President/General Manager of InnoVision Marketing Group. “Our team is buzzing with excitement to leverage our experience and creativity to elevate the brand of San Diego Mojo and contribute to the success of women’s volleyball in the region. This will also add a dynamic new sports team to our growing diverse client roster.”

San Diego Mojo and InnoVision Marketing Group are gearing up for an exciting season and cannot wait to introduce the power of women’s sports and fans can anticipate a host of engaging campaigns and initiatives as the partnership unfolds. For media inquiries or additional information, please contact Bianca@TeamInnoVision.com or visit TeamInnoVision.com.