Ispl Season 2 Breaks Fresh Ground On Jiostar Network

Mumbai, February 13, 2025: The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2 is off to a strong start with JioStar Network as its new broadcast partner. Across platforms, the league has reached over 15 million viewers for the first 11 matches (as of January 31) and TV reach has jumped 32% from the last season for the Live Matches.

Building on its instant growth and widespread recognition, the ISPL is proud to announce the addition of two new teams for Season 3, further expanding the tournament’s scale and grandeur.

The first two weeks in Season 2 delivered thrilling action at Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane. Amitabh Bachchan-owned Majhi Mumbai became the first team to secure a playoff spot with a dominant run of eight consecutive wins. Meanwhile, Ram Charan’s Falcon Risers Hyderabad, Akshay Kumar-owned Srinagar Ke Veer, and Hrithik Roshan’s Bangalore Strikers join Mumbai as the top four teams that made it to the playoffs starting February 12th with the finals on February 15th.

Beyond the on-field action, ISPL has also been a star-studded entertainment spectacle, with Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandes starring in the opening ceremony and electrifying performances each night from top artists like Mika Singh, Sonu Nigam, Jubin Nautiyal, Meet Bros among a host of others.

Suraj Samat, League Commissioner and Core Committee Member, ISPL, said: “The viewership results are a testament to our commitment to establishing ISPL as a premier platform where players not only hone their skills but also gain nationwide recognition. Our partnership with JioStar reinforces this vision, as we continue to unearth exceptional talent from the streets and provide them with a professional stage in stadiums. Season 2 has delivered an immersive broadcast experience, captivating fans with thrilling performances and high-octane action. With the introduction of DRS, speed cameras, and other innovations, we are setting new benchmarks, positioning ISPL as the next feeder line for emerging Indian talent.” Mallika Petkar, Head of Strategy and Business Development – JioStar – Sports, said: “ISPL celebrates the groundswell of support for cricket, expressed in the form of gali (street) Cricket. With this partnership, JioStar is committed to powering the overall cricket ecosystem by showcasing the democratised access to the game and building excitement for a wider universe of players. The talent pool for the tournament has been sourced from a nation-wide scouting program which allows brands to be activated across the thriving circuit of amateur participation and we hope to continue growing the pockets of passion every year.”

The ISPL has revolutionized the sports entertainment landscape in India, and its success story is only just beginning. With the addition of two new teams and an expanded format, the ISPL presents an exciting opportunity for new owners to join the league and be a part of its remarkable growth story.