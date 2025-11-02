Jamieson, Sodhi return as NZ name squad for West Indies T20Is

Christchurch, Nov 2: New Zealand have named the squad for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies, starting on Wednesday at Eden Park in Auckland, with Kyle Jamieson and Ish Sodhi making a return.

Jamieson returned from the side injury that ruled him out of the ODI series against England, while Sodhi is back in the T20I squad after featuring against Australia in early October.

“Kyle’s been back bowling this week and is tracking nicely for this series. Nathan’s made an impressive start to his international career in the Test and ODI formats and we back him to do the job if he gets his T20 chance in this series.

“Ish is our most capped T20I player and it’s always great to be able to add his skills, energy and experience to the group,” head coach Rob Walter said.

NZC said that uncapped all-rounder Nathan Smith has also been included in the 14-strong squad and could be in line make his T20I debut, after featuring in squads against Sri Lanka home and away last season.

Matt Henry, who missed the final two ODIs against England with a calf-strain, will miss the West Indies T20 series to undergo a pre-planned conditioning block to ensure he is ready for the ODI and Test series.

Kane Williamson wasn’t considered for selection after earlier today announcing his retirement from T20 International cricket.

“His contribution to the team in this format has been immense, both in terms of his runs and leadership. To have captained the T20 side in 75 of his 93 games gives an indication of his influence and service to the side,” Walter said.

The upcoming five-game series will be the New Zealand’s final T20I matches before coach Walter names his preliminary squad to contest the ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February 2026.

“It’s great to have five opportunities to take on a dangerous side like the West Indies. I know the team is looking forward to getting into the rhythm of a full series and building some momentum following the rain-affected series to start the summer.

“The T20 World Cup is coming closer and will obviously be part of people’s thinking, but we need to make sure our focus is on the series at home and playing well in front of our home fans,” he said.

Finn Allen (foot), Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), Adam Milne (ankle), Glenn Phillips (groin), and Ben Sears (hamstring), were all unavailable due to their respective injuries.

New Zealand squad for West Indies T20Is: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi.

The West Indies touch down in New Zealand on Sunday and will take on the New Zealand in five T20Is, three ODIs, and a three-Test series which runs up until Christmas.

