Joshna Chinappa and Veer Chotrani claim men’s and women’s singles titles in Western India Squash Tournament

Mumbai, Dec 21: Top seeds Joshna Chinappa and Veer Chotrani emerged champions in the women’s and men’s categories respectively, clinching their titles in contrasting fashion at the final of the 80th CCI Western India Squash Tournament at the historic Cricket Club of India (CCI) courts on Sunday.

In the women’s final, the 39-year-old Chinappa lived up to her top billing with a spirited come-from-behind victory over second-seed Sanya Vats. After dropping the opening game, the seasoned campaigner raised her intensity and control to outlast Vats 7-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-5 in a commanding performance that underlined her experience on the big stage.

“I have been playing here at the CCI since I was 12 years old and have trained here regularly. Hence, winning here at the CCI is very special. I feel very proud of winning the title,” said Chinappa after winning the title for the fifth time. The last time she won the crown was in 2007-08.

The men’s final, however, was a far more one-sided affair. Chotrani was at his ruthless best as he completely outclassed second seed Suraj Chand, cruising to an emphatic 11-9, 11-9, 11-2 win to lift the title. It marked Chotrani’s second triumph at the prestigious tournament, having last won the crown in the 2022–23 season.

“I have been practising at this venue since I was seven. The venue is special because of the history attached to it. It is great to be among the great names who have won the tournament,” said Chotrani after emerging as the champion.

RESULTS

Women’s Final: Joshna Chinappa (1) bt Sanya Vats (2) 7-11 11-8 11-8 11-5

Men’s Final: Veer Chotrani (1) bt Suraj Chand 11-9 11-9 11-2

BU11 Final: Ved Sanganaria [1] bt Avyyanveer Luthra [2] 11-4 14-16 11-2 11-5; 3rd/4th: Yuvaan Verma [5/8] bt Rudransh Prabhakar [5/8] 5-11 11-5 15-17 11-8 11-6

BU13 Final: Dhairya Gogia [1] bt Aaron Arambhan [2] 11-5 17-15 11-5; 3rd/4th: Viaan Khemani [5/8] bt Rohan Khurana [5/8] 11-8 11-5 11-6

BU15 Final: Vivaan Khanna [1] bt Fareed Andrabi [5/8] 5-11 11-8 11-7 11-7; 3rd/4th: Swarit Patil [3/4] bt Yusuf Pardiwala [2] 12-10 11-3 11-3

BU17 Final: Hridhaan Shah [5/8] bt Saharsh Shahra [1] 11-8 11-1 11-1; 3rd/4th: Mithun Mahadu Darvada [9/16] bt Agastya Bansal [3/4] 11-4 11-8 14-12

BU19 Final: Purav Rambhia bt Rahul Sanjay Balakrishnan 11-4 11-4 11-7; 3/4th: Rachit Shah bt Arjun Morey 11-7 11-3 11-7

GU11 Final: Sameeksha Sugumar [1] bt Naina Anand [2] 11-1 12-10-11-9; 3rd/4th: Avisha Agarwal [3/4] bt Anshika Kumari [3/4] 11-4 8-11 11-5 11-7

GU13 Final: Riyaa Dalal [2] bt Shanaya Roy [1] 11-8 11-9 11-8; 3rd/4th: Aadhya Grover [3/4] bt Gargi Kadam [5/8] 11-9 11-6 8-11 9-11 14-12

GU15 Final: Vasundhara Nangare [1] bt Diva Parasrampuria [2] 11-9 7-11 11-9 11-1; 3rd/4th: Divyanshi Jain bt Aashi Shah [3/4] 14-12 13-11 11-6

GU17 Final: Riyansika Verma [3/4] bt Fabiha Nafees [5/8] 11-6 15-13 11-2; 3rd/4th: Aarika Mishra [2] bt Kaashvi Mangal [1] 11-3 14-12 9-11 13-11

GU19 Final: Akanksha Gupta bt Aadya Budhia 3-11 11-2 15-13 11-9; 3/4th: Eesha Shrivastava bt Karina Phipps 11-6 11-4 11-1

MO65 Final: Arun Ravindranath bt Vijay Jaini 11-5 11-6 11-6; MO60 Final: Ashun Bahl bt Deepak Moolani 6-11 8-11 11-6 11-7 11-5; MO55 Final: Vishal Jhunjhunwala bt Sanjay Rajpal 11-8 7-11 6-11 11-8 11-6; MO50 Final: Hemant Nadkarni bt Vinay Rauthan 11-3 11-8 8-11 11-4; MO45 Final: Amitpal Kohli bt Akhil Behl 11-6 11-2 11-9; MO40 Final: Arjun Agnihotri bt Sanjay Pawar 11-1 11-7 11-5; MO35 Final: Mahesh Kadam bt Rishi Jalan 11-6 11-7 11-7; WO35 Final: Sheetal Sudhir bt Archana Jain 11-4 11-4 11-6

Pro Coach Final: Anshul Goyal bt Suraj Bhatt 11-3 11-12 14-12

Mix U9 Final: Amaay Mahajan bt Vaibhav VC 11-9 11-3 11-5; 3/4th: Devyansh Gupta bt Sabit Khubchandani 11-4 12-10

–IANS