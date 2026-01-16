Meticulous Arrangements for 65,500 plus Runners as Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Prepares for 21st Edition

Mumbai, Jan 16: Procam International, promoters of the World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM), today outlined extensive arrangements for the 21st edition of the iconic marathon, scheduled for Sunday, 18 January 2026. For the first time, a record-breaking 70,100 participants will take part—65,500+ on-ground and 4,600+ virtual runners—promising an unforgettable race-day experience.

The press meet, held at the TMM Media Centre, saw the unveiling of the new marathon route, which for the first time includes the Mumbai Coastal Road alongside the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link, offering runners breathtaking views of the city. The marathon continues under the banner #HarDilMumbai, celebrating the spirit, resilience, and energy of the city.

Race Categories and Participation:

Category Distance Participants Marathon 42.195 km 14,155 Half Marathon 21.097 km 16,369 Open 10K 10 km 8,729 Senior Citizens Run 4.2 km 2,219 Champions with Disability 1.6 km 1,140 Dream Run 5.9 km 27,453

Prize Money:

Asia’s prestigious marathon, with a total prize fund of USD 389,524, continues its commitment to equal prize money for men and women, with awards for the top three amateur runners in each age group.

Race Timings and Locations:

Marathon: 5:00 am | Start/Finish: CSMT / Bombay Gymkhana

Half Marathon & Police Cup: 5:00 am | Start/Finish: Mahim Reti Bunder / OCS Chowki

Open 10K Run: 6:00 am | Start/Finish: CSMT / Metro Theatre

Elite Marathon: 7:00 am | CSMT

CWD Run: 7:05 am | CSMT

Senior Citizens Run: 7:25 am | CSMT / Metro Theatre

Dream Run: 8:15 am | CSMT / Metro Theatre

Medical Preparedness:

Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital joins as the official medical partner, deploying over 450 medical professionals, 16 medical stations, 3 ICU-manned base camps, 6 mini medical camps, 25 ACLS-equipped ambulances, and medic bikers with AEDs to ensure participant safety across the route.

On-Course Facilities:

Hydration: 16 water stations (Bisleri), 9 drink stations and 2 gel stations (FAST&UP), 3 Snickers stations, 2 Red Bull stations, 8 elite drink stations, 5 orange & salt stations, 5 sponge stations

Sanitation: 30 chemical toilets, 2 mist zones, 1 Procam mist zone

Workforce Deployment:

Police: 3,700+

Security Guards: 900+

Volunteers: 7,250+ (including 250+ Mumbai Dabbawalas & 260+ NCC cadets)

Sustainable Initiatives:

TMM 2026 continues as a Zero Waste to Landfill and 100% waste-managed event, with:

Source-segregated waste collection

Composting of organic waste and certified recycling of recyclables

Encouragement of BYOB (Bring Your Own Bottle)

Digital race kit distribution and reusable branding materials

Optimised low-carbon transport and real-time environmental monitoring

Run Club Participation:

29 run clubs, including 15 from outside Mumbai representing 10 cities, will manage cheering zones and support stations, with 550+ runner volunteers, amplifying the race-day energy.

Commenting on the preparations, Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director, Procam International, said:

“At the Tata Mumbai Marathon, progress is intentional. From enhanced medical preparedness with Reliance Foundation Hospital to the iconic new Coastal Road route, we are committed to delivering a safe, world-class, and memorable experience for all runners. With participants from across India and 68 countries, TMM once again brings Mumbai alive, showcasing the city’s spirit and soul.”

The 21st Tata Mumbai Marathon promises a seamless, safe, and exhilarating experience for participants and spectators alike, blending elite competition with community engagement and sustainability.