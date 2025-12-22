Napoli and Bologna prepare for dramatic Saudi showdown in EA SPORTS FC Italian Supercup final

Riyadh – Dec 22: The EA SPORTS FC™ Italian Supercup reaches its dramatic conclusion on Monday night as Serie A champions Napoli face Coppa Italia holders Bologna in the final at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh.

Hosting the Italian Supercup final for a sixth time in the country reflects Saudi Arabia’s rapidly-growing role as a long-term partner to international football on route to hosting the FIFA World Cup 2034™.

It has also served to highlight the Kingdom’s world-class infrastructure to global audiences, and the Italian Supercup has provided yet another bridge that connects European leagues with fans across the Middle East and beyond.

Players and coaches of all four clubs competing in the tournament have praised Saudi Arabia as hosts, including Bologna club captain Lorenzo Di Silvestri, who said: “We’re very happy to be in Riyadh and regardless of the result, we thank everyone for having us here in the country.

“As a group, we are ready and everyone on the bench is ready to go. We are proud of our work so far. We don’t have any approach for playing a final like this, we can only remain calm and prepare as normal.”

The match brings together two sides who have already overcome major challenges on the road to the final, with Napoli defeating AC Milan in the first semi-final and Bologna edging past Inter Milan on penalties in the second semi.

Napoli coach Antonio Conte leads his side into the final looking to add further silverware to his decorated career and is confident his team are ready to return to Naples with the trophy in their hold luggage.

“As a team, we should not forget where we have come from,” said Conte. “We are a great team who won the league last year, and we did fantastic as well as for the start of this season. We are still in the conversation at the top of the league, and both teams are of course going for the title.”

Napoli captain winger Matteo Politano echoed his boss’ sentiments, saying: “It’s a very tough match against a tough opponent. It will be an open match with lots of space. We are very determined to win this trophy and take this home. It will be an interesting match.”

The tournament in Saudi Arabia marks Bologna’s first appearance in the Italian Supercup and they are now looking to make history by lifting the trophy after Monday’s final whistle.

Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano is even more adamant to do so having caught a glimpse of the silverware this week.

“I know this trophy is very beautiful, but they told me not to touch it,” he said. “When you win the Italian Cup, you have a chance to win this cup as well and these kind of matches are an opportunity to [make more history].”