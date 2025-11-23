Premier League: Champs Liverpool go down to Nottingham; Neto, Enzo help Chelsea beat Burnley

London, Nov 23: Reigning champions Liverpool went down 3-0 against Nottingham Forest at Anfield, while former champions Chelsea continued their superb record at Turf Moor as they rode on goals by Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez to win a hard-fought contest 2-0 at Burnley here on Saturday.

Liverpool were beaten 3-0 by Nottingham Forest in a clash at Anfield, with Murillo opening the scoring against the run of play on 33 minutes to put the visiting team in front. Nicolo Savona then added to their tally immediately after half-time and Morgan Gibbs-White later netted to consign the reigning champions to defeat.

The Blues made some clear opportunities before Neto scored, meeting a superb delivery from Jamie Gittens with a diving header in the 36th minute, scoring his third goal in his last five starts in the process. Neto came close to scoring a second when he struck the woodwork on the hour, while Burnley’s Martin Dubravka saved from substitute Malo Gusto as we sought to put the game to bed.

Zian Flemming wasted the Clarets’ best chance, and though they applied some late pressure, Enzo struck from close range with a couple of minutes remaining to seal a third straight victory for Chelsea in the league without conceding.

The Blues had defending to do in the opening quarter-hour. Trevoh Chalobah, Santos, and Tosin all made important blocks as the Clarets threatened on the flanks through Jaidon Anthony and Loum Tchaouna. Santos, in particular, enjoyed an excellent first half mopping up.

Chelsea looked most dangerous in transition in the early stages. One fast break ended with Liam Delap shooting high and wide when a pass to either Neto or Gittens was on.

Both teams were working the ball into good areas but were unable to apply the finishing touch. On one such occasion, shortly after the half-hour mark, Delap turned excellently and freed Neto, whose teasing low centre was intercepted by Kyle Walker before Gittens could convert.

However, those two combined for the opening goal in the 37th minute, and the course of the match changed after that, though Burnley had their chances.

In other matches played on Saturday, Crystal Palace defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0, while Fulham defeated Sunderland 1-0 at home, and Brighton overcame Brentford 2-1 in another home encounter.

–IANS