President Droupadi Murmu hosts Women’s ODI WC-winning Indian team at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, Nov 6: President Droupadi Murmu met the Women’s ODI World Cup-winning Indian team at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on Thursday, and congratulated the squad for their historic victory.

“Members of the Indian Women Cricket team, winner of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President congratulated the team and said that they have created history and have become role models for younger generation. She said that this team reflects India. They represent different regions, different social backgrounds, different circumstances but they are one Team — India,” the official handle of the President of India wrote on X.

During the meeting, captain Harmampreet Kaur presented the Indian jersey adorned with every player’s signature to the President.

The Women in Blue beat South Africa by 52 runs on Sunday night at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to lift their maiden ICC silverware.

On Wednesday evening, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had a scheduled interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

During the felicitation, PM Modi congratulated the Women in Blue, who were dressed in smart formal attire and wore winner’s medals around their necks. He also lauded them on their historic achievement and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament after a string of three defeats in the league stage and the trolling they had faced on social media platforms.

PM Modi also spoke to the players and support staff members in a group interaction, with the team also gifting him a signed Indian team jersey.

The Indian team had arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday evening for a scheduled meeting with PM Modi, amidst tight security measures at their hotel. Celebrations of their epochal triumph continued inside the hotel, with Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav and Sneh Rana dancing to dhol beats and being cheered on by hotel staff and guests.

Following their engagements with the Prime Minister and the President, the players and support staff members will disperse to their respective hometowns. Shafali Verma, the Player of the Match in the ODI World Cup final, will head to Nagaland to lead the North Zone side in the ongoing Inter Zonal T20 tournament.

