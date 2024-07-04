Rayalaseema Kings roar back to winning ways against Godavari Titans in their third game

Vizag, 04th July 2024: Rayalaseema Kings notched a thrilling 7-wicket victory against Godavari Titans in their third game of the Andhra Premier League today at the Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag today.

Put into bat the Kings, Titans got off to a steady start in the powerplay as their openers scored 28 for the first wicket. M Vamsi Krishna carried on with his bat and was the star batter for the Titans today as he scored 57 off 35 ball before departing on a horrible run out.

Some late blitz from S Prasad and K Sasikanth who scored 21 off 16 and 36 off 19 respectively helped Titans post a respectable score of 175.

Girinath Reddy and P Satya Raju bagged 2 wickets apiece for the Kings.

Chasing 176, Kings lost their star opener K Haneesh Reddy in the first over itself. Db Prasanth Kumar and Roshan Kumar then steadied the ship for Titans and put on a solid 91 run stand for the second wicket.

Gutta Rohit then walked out to bat at number 4 and joined hands with Roshan Kumar to put up a match winning 71 run partnership for the third wicket.

Roshan Kumar remained unbeaten on 70 runs off 47 balls while Gutta Rohit smashed 39 runs off just 17 balls and helped them get over the line. The Titan’s bowler’s were wayward in their line and length and were dispatched to all parts of the ground. They could only manage to pick 3 wickets.

They face Uttarandhra Lions at 2:00 PM IST on 7th July at the same venue.

Scorecard:

Round: Group Fixtures – Match 7

Rayalaseema Kings (RYLS) vs Godavari Titans (GOD) – Rayalaseema Kings win by 7 wickets

Godavari Titans (GOD) 175/7 in 20 overs ( Vamsi Krishna -57, KV Sasikanth -38)

RYLS bowlers : PVS Raju-3/27, Girinath Reddy-2/39

Rayalaseema Kings (RYLS) 178/3 in 18.3 overs (P Roshan- 70*, DB Prashanth 49)

GOD bowlers: Samanvith- 1/24, KV Sasi-1/26