Roshn Saudi League Expands Global Reach With Landmark International Broadcast Deals

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 24 September 2025 – The Roshn Saudi League (RSL) has announced the signing of landmark strategic media agreements with leading global broadcasters, ensuring unprecedented coverage for the 2025/26 season. Showcasing rapidly accelerating interest from around the world, the partnerships mark a significant step towards elevating the league’s global presence.

RSL matches will now be broadcast in more than 180 territories through a diverse network of 37 different broadcasters. That comprises industry-leading sports networks including ESPN, Fox Sports, and DAZN, as well as global media powerhouses such as YouTube.

The 2024-25 season saw more than 230 million fans around the world tune in to watch live matches in a historic campaign, positioning the Saudi Pro League among the highest-viewed football leagues in the world.

Revenue generated from international broadcast deals is also up once again, with a total increase of more than 20% over the last two seasons. Significant long-term commitments from Brazil’s Globo, Band TV and CANAL GOAT, Spain’s Movistar+, Sport TV in Portugal, SPOTV in Asia, and Fancode in India, signing up over a four-year period, as well as Fox’s unprecedented six seasons in the Americas, demonstrate confidence in RSL’s growth trajectory amongst top-tier media partners.

The new deals are a result of a strategic approach to expand the league’s footprint globally, with notable growth across multiple continents, including more than 25% in Africa, over 35% in Asia, and more than 32% in the Americas. This season, fans in more than 180 countries, including Australia via Network 10, and France and Brazil via YouTube, can enjoy free-to-air coverage throughout the season.

Ahead of the new season, the league also announced an official rights agreement with French Twitch creator Zack Nani, enabling live match streaming on his channel in France.

The initiative – designed to engage younger audiences through innovative, creator-led distribution – reflects the SPL’s commitment to reaching youth demographics in new ways and has since seen similar models gain traction across leading leagues globally.

Beyond live matches, RSL has partnered with media companies such as YouTube, DAZN, SKY, and OneFootball to showcase match highlights. Fans in the United Kingdom, Nordics, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Serbia will also be able to watch select live matches on the official RSL YouTube channel.