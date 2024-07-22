Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 22 July 2024: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) is proud to launch the first edition of the Regional Under-13 Championship in Taif, running from 18–30 July. Currently in its third day, the 12-day tournament features 14 regional teams, showcasing top talents from academies across 14 cities, provinces, and regions.

The 14 regional teams competing in the championship are from Al Ahsa, Jazan, Najran, Al Jouf, Hail, Al Qassim, Eastern region, Riyadh, Jeddah, Asir, Al Madinah, Makkah, Hafar Al Batin, and Tabuk.

SAFF’s Technical Director, Nasser Larguet said: “The championship represents the result of the significant work supported by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, and the outcome is the creation of the Regional Under-13 League. Clear goals and strategic plans have been set to discover and support young talents.”

Additionally, the tournament will provide valuable experience for young up-and-coming referees, who have been selected from the SAFF Referees’ Academy, further contributing to the development of skilled officials in the sport.

Manuel Navarro, President of the SAFF Referees Committee said: “The Regional Under-13 Championship is an opportunity to develop promising referees, especially since it will witness the participation of 32 young referees. The committee aims to increase their refereeing hours and enhance their experience.”

This tournament is a significant part of SAFF’s strategy to scout and develop over 4,000 young talents by 2025, supporting the growth and future of Saudi football.