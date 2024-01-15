Saudi Arabian Football Federation unveils ‘Falcon’s Nest’ fan zone in Qatar

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 15 January 2024: With the 2023 AFC Asian Cup officially underway, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) has announced the launch of ‘Falcon’s Nest’, an exclusive next-generation fan zone where supporters can enjoy an extraordinary experience while in Qatar for the quadrennial showpiece.

Located within the Katara Cultural Village of Doha (https://t.co/pCUCMV3bGQ), one of the five host cities where group and knockout stage matches are being played throughout the competition, Falcon’s Nest offers an interactive journey into the heart of Saudi football – with a series of key features and activations at its heart.

“Falcon’s Nest is more than just a fan zone – it’s where football fans can explore and relive our history with the beautiful game like never before,” said Yasser Al Misehal, President of the SAFF.

Dedicated to showcasing Saudi Arabia’s rich football history and the spirit of the national team, Falcon’s Nest is inspired by ‘Saudi House’, the dedicated pavilion that amassed critical success and enormous fan appraisal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“We always want to go above and beyond in terms of fan experiences and we believe visitors will be thrilled with what’s within Falcon’s Nest,” revealed Yasser Al Misehal.

The attractions within Falcon’s Nest include the ‘Falcon’s Museum’, a dynamic tribute to the rich history of Saudi Arabian football, where legendary figures and the most memorable moments in Saudi football history are celebrated. The Falcon’s Museum includes interactive exhibits, treasured memorabilia, and stories of iconic players from yesteryear, connecting the spirited heritage of Saudi football with the aspirations of future generations.

Another attraction sure to be a firm fan favourite is ‘The Realm of the Impossible’, an interactive game where visitors can step into the boots of football legends. Thanks to cutting-edge technology, people can experience the thrill of scoring historic goals for themselves – replicating moments including Saeed Al Owairan’s 1994 wonder goal against Belgium, Shaye Al Nafisah’s iconic 1984 volley against China, and Salem Al Dawsari’s legendary strike versus Argentina in 2022.

Elsewhere within Falcon’s Nest, fans can visit the ‘Falcon’s Academy’ to experience skill-testing activations, each designed to challenge and refine different aspects of one’s football abilities. These include ‘Speed Strike’ where fans can step up and work on the sheer velocity of their shot, ‘Field of Vision’ where fans can hone the speed and accuracy of passes, and ‘Falcon’s Nest Chip Shot’ where fans can master the art of chipping the ball with expert precision.

Additionally, supporters can visit the ‘Falcons Store’, a merchandise shop where visitors can purchase customised items including the national team’s jersey, among many other products.

“Football is our number one passion in Saudi Arabia and the love that our people have and feel for the sport transcends generations,” added Yasser Al Misehal. “People of all ages – men and women, boys and girls – all know about our greatest moments, goals, teams, and players. Now, Falcon’s Nest provides an opportunity to become acquainted in ways few could have imagined just a couple of years ago.”

Saudi Arabia’s men’s national team gets its 2023 AFC Asian Cup campaign underway on Tuesday against Oman at the Khalifa International Stadium, before further Group F matches against Kyrgyzstan at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and Thailand at the Education City Stadium on January 21 and January 25.

