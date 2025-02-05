Saudi Pro League Extends Reach to Brazil in Major International Push

São Paulo, Brazil – 05 February 2025: The Saudi Pro League (SPL) has kickstarted a strategic expansion drive into Brazil, cementing its commitment to strengthening ties with one of the world’s biggest and most passionate football markets.

The connection between Saudi Arabian football and Brazilian talent dates back to over half a century. The SPL is now home to 26 Brazilian players, more than any other foreign nationality, and with over 100 matches streamed on YouTube in Brazil via Canal GOAT and Band, the league has already reached 50 million views in 2023-24, creating a solid platform for this initiative which strives to deepen engagement with Brazilian fans, broaden the SPL’s visibility, and create new commercial opportunities.

As part of its strategic global growth, SPL executives are in Brazil for pivotal meetings with representatives from the Brazilian League, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), and leading sports marketing agencies as well as existing and potential partners.

Mohammed Basrawi, Saudi Pro League General Manager of Marketing, Communication and Content, said: “Brazilians have a deep and passionate football culture, and we want to bring them closer to the excitement of the SPL by establishing a long-term and immersive presence in the country.”

The SPL is launching official Brazilian social media channels to provide fans with localised content, behind-the-scenes access, and exclusive engagement opportunities. The league will also introduce a local fan community to enhance its connection with Brazilian supporters. Additionally, the SPL’s presence in Brazil will extend to key football events, ensuring strong on-the-ground engagement at key moments in the football calendar.

By investing in Brazil, the SPL is solidifying its global stature while also embracing the passion and heritage that define Brazilian football. This marks an exciting new chapter in the league’s international journey, enhancing the bond between Saudi Arabian football and one of the sport’s most influential nations.