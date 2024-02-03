SFA Championships gears up to discover the “number one school in sports” inDelhi

New Delhi, February 3rd, 2024: Delhi witnessed an exhilarating Day 6 of the SFA Championships as Chess and Karate kicked off at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex while Football matches culminated at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Anticipation grew as Delhi awaits the announcement of the “number one school in sports” in the city, recognising the dedication, talent, and determination of its young athletes. Noida Educational Academy is currently leading with an impressive 115 points. Following closely behind, Manava Bhawna Public School, Nathupura, is in the second position with 111 points, while Pathways World School, Gurugram, is in the third position with 89 points.

The day saw incredible talent across sports where Jigyasa Negi, 14-year-old Karate player from Kendriya Vidyalaya who won a bronze medal at the national level and gold and silver medals at the state level, said, “I began my Karate journey at the age of six, and over the past seven years, I’ve received immense support from my friends, coach, and family. Participating in the Independence Cup at the international level provided a unique learning experience and taking these learnings forward, I look forward to competing in National tournaments as well as in the Delhi Olympics. With its well-organised structure, competing at the SFA Championships has been a great experience for me”.

SFA Championships also witnessed the brilliance of Kairavi Chauhan, U-11 Karate champion from RPS International School, who won silver and bronze medals at International tournaments, gold, silver and bronze medals at National tournaments, as well as a gold medal at state.

The day saw intense Chess matches, featuring skillful players in U-9 to U-19 Boys categories. Meanwhile, U-9 to U-19 Boys and Girls took to the mats, demonstrating their skill, discipline, and strength in Karate. Additionally, the Football matches reached their thrilling conclusion with the announcement of final results for the U-14 and U-16 Boys categories, showcasing the culmination of weeks of dedication and teamwork from participating teams.

Results for Day 6

Tomorrow marks the closing ceremony of the first-ever SFA Championships in Delhi, a grand event set to celebrate the pinnacle of sporting excellence by unveiling the “number one school in sports“ in the city. The ceremony will commend exceptional athletes and present the titles of Golden Girl and Golden Boy to those who have excelled across multi-sports disciplines. Additionally, schools will be recognised not only for producing outstanding individual performers but also for demonstrating overall dominance by leading the scoreboard in each respective sport.