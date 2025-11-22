Sub-jr Women Academy C’ship: Khalsa to meet HAR in Zone A & B final

Karnal (Haryana), Nov 22: Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) and HAR Hockey Academy booked their place in the final of the 3rd Hockey India Sub-junior Women Academy Championship 2025 – Zone A & B at the Kailash Hockey Stadium in Karnal, Haryana, on Saturday.

Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) secured a 2-1 win against Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat, to progress to the final. Laxmi (10’, 32’) scored a brace for the winner, while Diya (6’) got on the scoresheet for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy.

Meanwhile, HAR Hockey Academy registered a 16-0 victory against the Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa’s Kolkata in the second semifinal. Vishakha (7’, 14’, 16’, 43’), Antika (22’, 45’, 54’, 60’), and captain Radhika (21’, 49’, 58’, 58’) scored four goals each. Jyoti (13’), Himanshi (27’), and Anjali (28’, 52’) also contributed to their victory.

Earlier, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat, registered a 2-0 victory against Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy. Nancy Saroha (23’) and Diya (53’) scored for the former, propelling them to the top of the table in Pool A.

In Pool B, HAR Academy registered a massive 31–0 victory over Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society. Ankita scored a double hat-trick (7’, 8’, 10’, 14’, 41’, 45’), while Vishakha (37’, 38’, 38’, 45’, 49’), Anjali (2’, 9’, 15’, 42’, 50’), and Jyoti (11’, 19’, 32’, 35’, 37’) struck five goals each. Bharti (28’, 55’, 58’, 60’) netted four goals, and Tamanna (12’, 57’) scored a brace. Vanshika (33’), Tannu (50’), Kaphi (56’), and Himanshi (30’) contributed one goal apiece.

Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) prevailed 3-0 against R K Roy Hockey Academy with goals from Jashandeep Kaur (21’), Laxmi (26’), and Muskan Gill (41’). Meanwhile, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy defeated Raja Karan Hockey Academy 5-0. Anchal (4’), Nancy Kashyap (44’), Aashna Kamboj (48’), and Divya (35’, 47’) scored for the winners.

The 3rd Hockey India Sub-Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 (Zone A & B) started at the Kailash Hockey Stadium in Karnal, Haryana, on November 15, bringing together promising young talents from leading hockey academies of India. It will end on Sunday with the grand finale.

