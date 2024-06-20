The Great Khali Joins Kabaddi Team Yamuna Yoddha

20th June 2024, Noida: WWE Heavyweight Superstar and Champion The Great Khali met with Rahul Sharma, the owner of the team Yamuna Yoddha, which plays in the UPKL league at Noida Indoor Stadium, and wished him and his team success in the upcoming league.

The Great Khali assured Rahul Sharma that he would join the team camp to boost the morale of the players and prepare them mentally to win this league.

The Great Khali mentioned that Vinay Tewatia of team Yamuna Yoddha is his favorite Kabaddi player.

Moreover, he also praised the owner of the Yamuna Yoddha team and Noida resident Rahul Sharma. He further stated that in this first season of the UPKL league, each player will plant a tree to preserve the environment. The Great Khali himself will actively participate in this campaign. He said that the plantation program would be beneficial for the Yamuna Yoddha team among sports enthusiasts and nature lovers as it would garner immense public support.

The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League will be played from July 11 to July 25 at Noida Indoor Stadium and will be broadcast live on Sony Sports T3 and DD Sports from 5 PM to 9 PM from July 11 to July 25.