The Great Khali Joins Kabaddi Team Yamuna Yoddha

June 20, 2024 Mansi Praharaj Sports 0
Khali

20th June 2024, Noida: WWE Heavyweight Superstar and Champion The Great Khali met with Rahul Sharma, the owner of the team Yamuna Yoddha, which plays in the UPKL league at Noida Indoor Stadium, and wished him and his team success in the upcoming league.

The Great Khali assured Rahul Sharma that he would join the team camp to boost the morale of the players and prepare them mentally to win this league.

The Great Khali mentioned that Vinay Tewatia of team Yamuna Yoddha is his favorite Kabaddi player.

Moreover, he also praised the owner of the Yamuna Yoddha team and Noida resident Rahul Sharma. He further stated that in this first season of the UPKL league, each player will plant a tree to preserve the environment. The Great Khali himself will actively participate in this campaign. He said that the plantation program would be beneficial for the Yamuna Yoddha team among sports enthusiasts and nature lovers as it would garner immense public support.

The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League will be played from July 11 to July 25 at Noida Indoor Stadium and will be broadcast live on Sony Sports T3 and DD Sports from 5 PM to 9 PM from July 11 to July 25.

Related Articles

Mr. Rahul Sharma, President – Aluminium Association of India and Dy. CEO – Aluminium Business, Vedanta Ltd.
Business

Budget Impetus: Nurture and Grow the Metals Sector for making India an Alternative Global Manufacturing Destination

January 28, 2021 Neel Achary Business Comments Off on Budget Impetus: Nurture and Grow the Metals Sector for making India an Alternative Global Manufacturing Destination

By Rahul Sharma, President – Aluminium Association of India and Deputy CEO – Aluminium Business, Vedanta Ltd. “With an urgent need to put the Indian economy on a growth track in 2021 and undo the […]

logmein
Business

ITC Infotech chooses LogMeIn’s Bold360 and Rescue Products for its Digital Workplace Center of Excellence (COE)

September 15, 2020 team Business Comments Off on ITC Infotech chooses LogMeIn’s Bold360 and Rescue Products for its Digital Workplace Center of Excellence (COE)

LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGM) leading provider of cloud-based products and recognized as one of the world’s largest public Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies, today announced that ITC Infotech, a global technology solution and services leader, has chosen […]