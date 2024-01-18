Thousands flock to Falcon’s Nest fan zone for Saudi Arabia’s 2023 AFC Asian Cup opener against Oman

Doha, Qatar – 18 January 2024: A capacity crowd graced the Falcon’s Nest fan zone in Doha yesterday as Saudi Arabia began their 2023 AFC Asian Cup campaign with hard fought 2-1 victory against Oman.

While the Green Falcons faced off against their Group F rivals at the Khalifa International Stadium, thousands of supporters watched all of the action from within the next-generation facility, launched by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) to provide supporters with exceptional experiences throughout the quadrennial showpiece.

“We’re thrilled that so many fans chose Falcon’s Nest as their preferred destination to watch our men’s national team in action – this is one of the main reasons why it’s open throughout the tournament,” said Yasser Al Misehal, President of the SAFF. “They want to experience incredible atmospheres within the host nation and Falcon’s Nest offers precisely this. It’s a home of football where brilliant matchday experiences are there for everyone to enjoy.”

Located within Doha’s Katara Cultural Village, Falcon’s Nest can accommodate up to 3,000 fans and will be broadcasting 2023 AFC Asian Cup matches from 4 pm onwards each day, up to the tournament’s conclusion on February 10. Open to fans from all nations, this facility showcases Saudi Arabia’s football history through a series of key features and activations.

While watching group and knockout stage matches in the main screen area, visitors can journey to the ‘Falcon’s Museum’, a dynamic tribute to the rich history of Saudi Arabian football where legendary figures and the most memorable moments in Saudi football history are celebrated.

Another area already proving to be a firm fan favourite is the sports games and challenges area where a trio of skill-testing activations are available to challenge and refine different aspects of one’s football abilities. These include ‘Falcon Speed Strike’ where fans can step up and work on the sheer velocity of their shot, ‘Field of Vision’ where fans can hone the speed and accuracy of passes, and ‘Nest Chip Shot’ where fans can master the art of chipping the ball with expert precision.

Supporters can also visit the ‘Realm of the Impossible’, an interactive experience where visitors can step into the boots of football legends and replicate the most iconic goals in Saudi football history at major tournaments. Additionally, Falcon’s Nest is home to ‘The Falcons Store’ merchandise shop where visitors can purchase customized items including the national team’s jersey.

Falcon’s Nest is open daily from 4 pm to 12 am with various food and beverage options also available.