Transfer of Al Hilal’s home matches to Kingdom Arena

Riyadh, 16 February 2024: The Saudi Pro League’s Competition Department has approved Al Hilal’s request to move their home matches in Riyadh from Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City Stadium to Kingdom Arena.
This was following approval based on field inspections by relevant authorities, which confirmed the readiness of Kingdom Arena to host Al Hilal’s home matches. Therefore, the Roshn Saudi League matches listed below will be played at Kingdom Arena:
|Gameweek
|Day
|Date
|Teams
|Stadium
|City
|Time
|20
|Sunday
|18/2/2024
|Al Hilal v Al Raed
|Kingdom Arena
|Riyadh
|17:00
|22
|Friday
|1/3/2024
|Al Hilal v Al Ittihad
|Kingdom Arena
|Riyadh
|20:00
|24
|Saturday
|16/3/2024
|Al Hilal v Damac
|Kingdom Arena
|Riyadh
|22:00
Follow all the latest developments on Twitter at @SPL_EN (https://twitter.com/SPL_EN ) and on Instagram at @SPL (https://www.instagram.com/spl ), or visit the website https://spl.com.sa/en for more information and updates.