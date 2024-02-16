Transfer of Al Hilal’s home matches to Kingdom Arena

Riyadh, 16 February 2024: The Saudi Pro League’s Competition Department has approved Al Hilal’s request to move their home matches in Riyadh from Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City Stadium to Kingdom Arena.

This was following approval based on field inspections by relevant authorities, which confirmed the readiness of Kingdom Arena to host Al Hilal’s home matches. Therefore, the Roshn Saudi League matches listed below will be played at Kingdom Arena:

Gameweek Day Date Teams Stadium City Time 20 Sunday 18/2/2024 Al Hilal v Al Raed Kingdom Arena Riyadh 17:00 22 Friday 1/3/2024 Al Hilal v Al Ittihad Kingdom Arena Riyadh 20:00 24 Saturday 16/3/2024 Al Hilal v Damac Kingdom Arena Riyadh 22:00

Follow all the latest developments on Twitter at @SPL_EN (https://twitter.com/SPL_EN ) and on Instagram at @SPL (https://www.instagram.com/spl ), or visit the website https://spl.com.sa/en for more information and updates.