Two years in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo is hungry for more

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 4 January 2025: Never, in more a century and a half in modern football history, has a single player transfer had such a profound impact on the beautiful game on a global scale as the December 2022 announcement of Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo joining Roshn Saudi League (RSL) side Al Nassr on a free transfer.

The influx of star players to Saudi Arabia that followed in the next three transfer windows, coupled with the launch of the SPL Transformation Strategy in early 2023, propelled the league to the forefront of the global football conversation. As a consequence, it turned the rapidly developing RSL into an ever-present topic within the pages of international news publications and the timelines of social media platforms.

Two years on, the RSL is now broadcast in 160 countries around the world and its social media followers have grown by 205 percent, while its 18 clubs combined gained 45 million new followers. Neymar, another marquee addition to the league, has publicly credited Ronaldo as a “trailblazer”.

As he celebrates two years in the Kingdom, we caught up with Ronaldo to talk about how he continues to embrace this stage of his legendary career, both on and off the pitch.

“I’m happy and my family is happy. We started a new life in this beautiful country,” the 39-year-old tells the SPL. “Life is good, football is good. “In terms of individual and collective we are still there; we are still improving.”

International football’s all-time top scorer enjoyed a stellar first full season in the RSL, in the 2023-24 campaign breaking the competition’s record for most goals in a single season.

His 35 goals in 31 matches sealed Ronaldo the season’s golden boot, but for all his supreme efforts, Al Nassr finished second behind their Riyadh rivals Al Hilal, who went unbeaten through the campaign to clinch the title.

This time around, it is Jeddah-based Al Ittihad, captained by former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema, who are leading the table heading into 2025. Ronaldo, who ranks as Madrid’s all-time leading scorer, with Benzema second, acknowledged the competitive nature of the league, but vowed to guide his club to glory in the next couple of years.

“It’s hard to compete with teams like Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, but we are still there, still pushing and fighting,” Ronaldo says. “Football is like that; you have good moments and bad moments but, for me, the most important thing is to be professional, to push hard, respect the club, respect your contract and believe that things will change – for Al Nassr to try to win more titles. “The [AFC] Champions League is something I want to win for the club, but the most important is to keep pushing and be professional.”

Unquestionably, Ronaldo’s influence travels well beyond the pitch. The Madeira native is the most followed human on social media and, since the launch of his channel on YouTube in July, he has taken his total followers above the one-billion mark.

Ronaldo’s trademark No.7 shirt can be seen worn by kids and adults across the world and, as noted, several international players have cited his presence as a key factor in their decision to join the RSL.

“People look at Cristiano as an example, not just inside the pitch, but also outside,” remarks the Al Nassr talisman, emphasising the responsibility that comes with his unrivalled status.

It represents a position Ronaldo is keen on using for the betterment of the sport in Saudi Arabia well beyond his playing days.

“For me, it is an honour that the league is growing and many star players are coming to make the league even better and more competitive,” he says. “To be the first one – let’s say a star – to come here is an honour, but what I’m looking forward to is the next five-10 years of the league still improving – not only the first teams but also the academies. “Not just for the future of the Saudi [players] and the league, but for the country and to compete with other leagues, this is my dream. And this is what I will try to help the country and league reach and be there at that level.”

While the RSL title has so far eluded Ronaldo, there was never a doubt that the man who has won five Ballon d’Or and the UEFA Champions League as many times among his countless accolades, would opt for his first piece of silverware in Saudi Arabia as his favourite moment in Al Nassr shirt.