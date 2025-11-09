“We proved it in Pune and can do it again,” says Vishal Uppal ahead of Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 9: The Indian women’s tennis team is preparing for one of its biggest challenges yet as they get ready to face the Netherlands and Slovenia in the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs in Bengaluru from November 14 to 16.

For the non-playing captain, Vishal Uppal who will be guiding the team from the sidelines, the focus is on belief, unity and hunger.

“We are playing two very strong teams, the Netherlands and Slovenia. We know it’s going to be tough, but the pressure has to be embraced,” said the former Asian Games bronze medallist. “We have a lot of respect for them, but we do not fear them. If we execute our plans better than they do, we can win. It comes down to who plays with greater hunger and desire. We proved it in Pune, and I believe we can do it again. With the Bengaluru crowd behind us, we want to give the fans every reason to cheer.”

India earned their Play-off spot after a spirited performance at the Asia-Oceania Group I event in Pune earlier this year, where they defeated higher-ranked opponents Hong Kong (China) and Korea.

Uppal emphasised that the campaign was built on collective belief and discipline. “The biggest values we focus on are passion, discipline and teamwork,” he said. “There is no ‘I’ in this team, only ‘we’. As an individual you can achieve a lot, but together you can achieve much more. That’s exactly what we showed in Pune, where we upset higher-ranked opponents to qualify for the Play-offs. We worked as one unit and that bond will carry us forward.”

The Indian team assembled in Bengaluru on 4 November for a 10-day preparatory camp ahead of the competition. Uppal, has been closely tracking the players’ progress on the professional circuit and believes the side is well positioned to challenge on home soil.

“The girls have been competing well on tour and keeping sharp. Our goal now is to focus on our process and be mentally prepared to make life tough for our higher-ranked opponents. We have to be ambitious and make India proud with our effort and energy,” he said.

Uppal has represented India across several international events before moving into coaching and mentoring roles. He first captained the national women’s team to a Billie Jean King Cup Play-off in 2020, when India reached this stage for the first time in history.

“To captain the Indian team is a huge honour,” he said. “Playing for India was always the ultimate goal in my career, and to now lead the team as we host the Play-offs for the very first time is truly special. Representing our great nation comes with pride, discipline and responsibility, and that is the passion I want my players to feel every time they step on court.”

Uppal hopes this year’s event will not only showcase India’s progress but also inspire a new generation of players.

“My hope is that every young Indian woman tennis player who watches these matches dreams of one day playing the Billie Jean King Cup for India. Women’s tennis in this country has tremendous talent, and we want to leave behind a legacy of opportunity where more girls can develop their skills and proudly wear the India jersey,” he said.

