16 Assistive Tech Startups Awarded Seed Grants in NCPEDP’s Empower 2024 Initiative

Thiruvananthapuram, October 19, 2024: In a landmark move to accelerate innovation and inclusion in the assistive technology (AT) sector, 16 startups received seed grants of up to Rs 5 lakhs during the Empower 2024 event, organised by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) in partnership with the Global Disability Innovation Hub (GDI Hub)’s Attvaran. This pioneer initiative, part of the newly launched NCPEDP Assistive Technology Hub, supported by Mphasis F1 foundation, represents a major boost for AT startups in India, encouraging universal design and accessibility solutions.

The NCPEDP Assistive Technology Hub, launched at Empower 2024, is poised to become a center of excellence for AT research, innovation, and policy interventions. Supported by Mphasis, which remains deeply committed to driving disability inclusion through impactful technological solutions, the hub will provide startups with the resources they need to develop scalable, high-impact solutions tailored to India’s unique accessibility needs

Held at the National Institute for Speech and Hearing (NISH) in Kerala, the startup pitch day brought together 25 startups with a shared mission of advancing assistive technologies for people with disabilities and the elderly. Out of these, 16 startups were selected for seed grants, and six others were offered exclusive mentoring opportunities to help refine their business models and expand their impact.

Winners of the Seed Grants:

Aignosis Artificial Intelligence Private Limited

Aural App

Cognitii (Neurodiverge Labs Private Limited)

Dextroware Devices

Grailmaker Innovations Private Limited

Iwayplus Pvt Ltd.

Ksham Innovation Private Limited

MULTIFLY LIFESTYLE PRIVATE LIMITED

Panoculon Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Phonologix Health Solutions Pvt Ltd

The Able Company (BeyondBarrier Products Pvt. Ltd.)

Thryv

True Assistive Technology

uDot Braille Tech

UpliftiQ

Wheel Ease Solutions

These startups, driven by a deep understanding of the challenges faced by people with disabilities, are creating cutting-edge solutions to improve accessibility. The seed grants aim to empower them to take their products to the next level, expanding their reach and impact on society.

The jury panel, which reviewed the startups’ pitches, included industry experts like Pradeep Gupta, Chairman of Cybermedia Group and NCPEDP Chair; Saurabh Bajpayi, Deputy General Manager of SIDBI; Dr. Ravinder Singh, Senior Scientist at ICMR; Ganesh Nayek, Director at STPI; and Prof. Catherine Holloway, Co-founder and Academic Director of the Global Disability Innovation Hub (GDI Hub). Each startup presented their innovative ideas, followed by an interactive Q&A session with the jury.

“Entrepreneurs in the disability innovation space often develop solutions tailored to specific needs. However, it’s essential for them to consider how their ideas can impact the wider market to create larger social change,” Pradeep Gupta stated. Prof. Catherine Holloway added, “Disability innovation often starts within families or communities working to overcome accessibility barriers. While the creator of the solution may not always scale it, the innovation itself has the potential to benefit many others.” Arman Ali, Executive Director of NCPEDP, congratulated the winners and said, “This is just the beginning. The Assistive Technology Hub’s first cohort has shown incredible promise, and I believe we are on a path to make an inclusive world a reality.”

This pioneering initiative marks a transformative step to redefine accessibility and empower millions across India.