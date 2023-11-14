3 Key Tips for Buying a Taken Domain Name

Really, whether it’s for your new bakery or a marketing strategy for an assisted living facility, it takes a lot to find a domain name that is just right for a variety of reasons. From factoring things like brand name consistency to keyword visibility, it’s anything but a simple process.

So what happens when the name you settle on is taken? If adding a modifier and using a different extension is not an option, you could buy it from the current domain name owner.

Here are 3 tips for that.

Research the Domain’s History

The first thing you want to do is check the domain’s ownership history for red flags. For example, frequent ownership changes or abrupt transfers are a bad sign that often mean legal disputes, domain hijacking, or other issues you don’t want.

Check for things like:

Blacklists and Penalties. Domains with a history of malicious activities, spam, or violations of online policies may affect your search engine optimization (SEO)

Legal Disputes. Investigate if the domain has been involved in legal disputes or trademark conflicts. Domains with a history of legal issues can carry risks and potential liabilities

Reputation and Reviews. Search for any information or reviews about the domain’s history or past use. Online forums, domain marketplaces, or domain history services may have valuable insights from previous buyers or sellers

Assess Domain Value and Potential

You should only spend money on a domain name you assess for value and potential.

For example, you want to consider the potential uses for the domain in the long term. Will it be the primary domain for your business, a niche-specific site, or a redirect to an existing website?

Here are some ways to assess domain value and potential:

Domain Age. Older domains can have higher value, as they often carry more credibility and trust in the eyes of search engines

Expert Opinions. Seek the opinions of domain experts or professionals in your industry

Market Demand. If domains with similar keywords or characteristics have recently sold for high prices, it can be an indicator of value

Verify Ownership and Legitimacy

There’s no shortage of people looking to scam others over domain names so you want to verify things before signing over any checks.

There are different ways to verify ownership and legitimacy. WHOIS lookup tools, for example, are a wise way to check the domain’s registration information as this provides details about the domain owner, registration date, and contact information. Keep in mind however that some domain owners use privacy services to hide their information.

Alternatively, you can employ reputable escrow services for secure transactions as they frequently verify ownership and domain transfer documents before releasing funds, minimizing the risk of fraud.

Remember that due diligence is crucial when buying a domain. Follow these tips and be cautious of sellers who rush the transaction or offer deals that seem too good to be true, as they might be scams.