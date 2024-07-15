AAEON Debuts AQ7-ADN Qseven Module Featuring Intel Processor N-Series & MIPI Camera Support

The AQ7-ADN extends AAEON’s adoption of the low-power Intel platform across its Computer-on-Modules range.

(Taipei, Taiwan – July 15, 2024) Having recently adopted the Intel Atom® Processors x7000E, Intel® Processor N, and Intel® Core™ i3-N305 platforms to a number of its Computer-on-Modules, AAEON has gone a step further by releasing the AQ7-ADN CPU module. The company’s first offering on the diminutive 70mm x 70mm Qseven form factor for a number of years, the AQ7-ADN is available in SKUs featuring a range of CPUs from Intel’s new range, from the 6W Intel® Processor N200 and N50 to the 15W Intel® Core™ i3-N305, offering a variety of performance options to suit different application needs.

The AQ7-ADN offers up to 8GB of high-bandwidth soldered LPDDR5x system memory for expedited data processing, while staying aligned with the power efficiency of its CPU selection. The module also accommodates to up to 64GB of eMMC for storage, with SATA support and four PCIe slots also available.

The module’s compact dimensions and lightweight 0.26 lb. design make it easy to integrate into space-constrained applications. Despite this, the AQ7-ADN houses a broad selection of connectors suitable for various industrial applications. For peripheral device support, the AQ7-ADN offers an Ethernet connector for Realtek RTL8111H-CG (1GbE), as well as dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 and six USB 2.0 interfaces. The AQ7-ADN also features a 4-lane MIPI CSI connector to enable high-quality image acquisition. In terms of industrial communication protocol support, the module provides users with UART, I2C, SMBus, and an 8-bit GPIO.

Dual display output is available via DP and co-laid eDP and LVDS, which, alongside its Intel® UHD Graphics, makes the AQ7-ADN suitable for applications requiring high-quality visual output, such as Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI). Another clear selling point for the module is its four PCIe slots, which open the door to a range of benefits, including the integration of Wi-Fi, frame grabber cards, and SSDs.

The AQ7-ADN is now in mass production and available for order via the AAEON eShop. For detailed specifications and more information about the AQ7-ADN, please visit its product page on the AAEON website.