AAEON Seek to Corner the Machine Vision Market with the Release of the UP Squared Pro 710H

(Taipei, Taiwan – October 25, 2024) AAEON’s UP brand, renowned for producing sophisticated developer boards with industrial-grade specifications, has announced the release of the UP Squared Pro 710H, a nifty 4″ x 4″ developer board powered by Alder Lake-N processors with an integrated Hailo-8™ edge AI processor.

Combining power-efficient operation with high-quality visual data acquisition and up to 26 TOPs of AI performance on board, AAEON has indicated the UP Squared Pro 710H was primarily developed for machine vision solutions.

The board offers support for two MIPI cameras through a 61-pin FPC connector, granting users superior video quality for more accurate inferencing on the edge, with applications such as building access management and occupancy analysis being a particular focus. For such applications, the board’s small form factor, fanless operation, and wide 12V to 36V power input range make it easy to deploy in tight spaces across a number of settings.

With a choice of either the 15W Intel® Core™ i3-N305 or the increasingly popular 12W Intel® Processor N97 CPU, the board maintains excellent power efficiency, bolstered by its 16GB of soldered LPDDR5 system memory.

The board’s physical interfaces include dual USB Type-A ports (USB 3.2 Gen 2 signal) and two LAN ports for Intel® Ethernet Controller I226-IT graphics, running at 2.5GbE speed. As the UP community has come to expect, the UP Squared Pro 710H features a 40-pin Raspberry Pi-compatible header offering functions such as I2C, UART, SPI, and GPIO. The board also includes a 10-pin header for two RS-232/422/485 interfaces, while for display there is both HDMI 2.0b and DP 1.4 on offer.

The UP Squared Pro 710H grants exceptional expansion options, with M.2 B, E, and M-Key slots allowing users to access 5G, Wi-Fi, and NVMe storage, respectively.

Supported OS’ include Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, and Yocto 4.0, making it a flexible choice for developers to bring solutions to market depending on their software needs. Additionally, dedicated pin control drivers and access to a range of software frameworks with which to develop edge AI models are in place to enhance the overall development process and make it easier for AAEON customers to bring their ideas to market.

Detailed specifications for the UP Squared Pro 710H can be found on its official product page on the AAEON website, while pricing and availability queries can be answered via AAEON’s dedicated contact form.