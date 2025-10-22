AAEON to Debut NVIDIA Jetson Thor-Powered Edge AI Systems at Smart City Expo World Congress

AAEON to showcase four live demo zones featuring traffic monitoring, generative AI, smart mobility, and logistics solutions for urban innovation.

(Taipei, Taiwan – October 22, 2025) AAEON (Stock Code: 6579), an industry-leading provider of edge AI solutions, today announced it will debut its first system built on the NVIDIA Jetson Thor platform, alongside new NVIDIA Jetson-powered solutions, at Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona.

Venue: Fira Barcelona, Spain

Date: 4 – 6 October, 2025

Booth: Hall 3, Booth B181

The show, which now enters its 14th year, brings together a powerful ecosystem of leaders from global companies, governments and strategic organizations with the shared goal of leveraging technology to improve urban living.

In keeping with the exhibition’s theme, AAEON’s booth will illustrate how its NVIDIA-accelerated AI systems can enable real-world smart city applications across four live demonstration zones, alongside a product showcase area.

The first live demonstration will double as the first public showcase of the upcoming BOXER-8741AI, powered by the NVIDIA Jetson T5000 module, the company’s first to leverage the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture of the new NVIDIA Jetson Thor series modules. Powered by NVIDIA Metropolis Video Search and Summarization Blueprint, the demonstration will include a visual AI agent that allows visitors to ask questions about traffic camera footage, with the agent providing interactive analysis.

AAEON will also host demonstrations focused on in-vehicle and logistics using the BOXER-8645AI and BOXER-8641AI, both built on the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin module, providing insight into how Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and cloud-based fleet management applications can improve the safety and efficiency of urban mobility across sectors.

At booth B181, visitors will also find a showcase area with AAEON products with systems featuring technologies accelerated by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin family, including the NV8600-Nano AI Developer Kit, BOXER-8658AI, and BOXER-8640AI.