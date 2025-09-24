AAEON’s GENE-ARH6 Harnesses Intel Core Ultra 200U/H Series Processing to Accelerate Industrial AI

With the GENE-ARH6, AAEON seeks to optimize applications across industrial settings.

(Taipei, Taiwan – September 24, 2025) AAEON (stock code: 6579), an industry-leading provider of embedded solutions, has announced the latest addition to its 3.5” SubCompact Board product line, the GENE-ARH6. Available with a selection of CPUs from the Intel® Core™ Ultra 200U and 200H Series Processors for the Edge, up to 96GB DDR5, and a full lineup of industrial communication interfaces, the GENE-ARH6 is well-equipped to utilize its Intel® Arc™ 140T GPU and integrated Intel® AI Boost to bring advanced industrial robots and inference-based safety monitoring solutions to market.

While the standout improvements over previous generations of AAEON’s 3.5” SubCompact board range are its integrated Intel® Arc™ 140T GPU and Intel® AI Boost NPU, which with the board’s range of CPU SKUs grant it up to 96 TOPs of AI performance, the GENE-ARH6’s robust I/O is key to its market utility. This consists of four COM headers (two RS-232/422/485, two RS-232), an 8-bit GPIO, and a choice of SMBus or I2C, as well as four USB 2.0 headers.

For physical ports, the GENE-ARH6 offers three LAN ports, two of which run at 2.5GbE speed with Intel vPro® support depending on the CPU used. The GENE-ARH6’s environmental specifications also make the board versatile in where it can be deployed, with a 9V to 36V power input range with ERP support being a key feature.

For wireless connectivity, the GENE-ARH6 hosts both an M.2 3052 B-Key and M.2 2230 E-Key, which support 5G and Wi-Fi 6E CNVi, respectively. Moreover, the board offers advanced storage options in the form of an M.2 2280 M-Key (PCIe Gen 4) and an FPC2 connector, which provides two PCIe Gen 4 interfaces, as well as RAID 0, RAID 1 support.