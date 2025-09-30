AAEON’s UP Brand Joins Forces with TechNexion to Bring Seamless MIPI Camera Integration to its UP Squared Pro Series

(Eindhoven, Netherlands – September 30, 2025) AAEON’s UP brand, a leading designer and manufacturer of industrial development boards, has announced a strategic partnership with innovative MIPI camera provider TechNexion in a bid to bring innovative embedded vision solutions to market. This collaboration will leverage the expertise of both companies to provide customers with the latest cutting-edge technologies.

AAEON’s UP brand has confirmed that as a result of the partnership, its UP Squared Pro 7000 and UP Squared Pro TWL platforms are plug-and-play compatible with TechNexion’s full family of TEVS MIPI CSI-2 cameras. Moreover, UP’s MIPI-CSI Camera RPI Converter Kit removes the need for the development of addition drivers to achieve compatibility with the cameras, while UP and TechNexion have also released a step-by-step guide to simplify setup and installation for developers.

The partnership’s primary objective is to make it easier and simpler to utilize the high-performance imaging capabilities of TechNexion’s broad selection of sensors, supported by an universal single driver and advanced software SDK covering the whole product family of embedded vision sensors which range from 1MP to 20MP with various view angles and shutter types, on the upcoming UP AI Dev Kit series.

AAEON has stated that the primary markets for this new line of development kits include smart surveillance, robotics, and industrial automation, all of which stand to benefit from compatible, scalable high-performance cameras.

“By bringing TechNexion camera support to UP Edge platforms, engineers can quickly build proof-of-concept embedded vision applications. A full family of camera sensors ranging from 1 to 20 MP with rolling and global shutter is supported by a single unified driver and software SDK. With control over streaming settings in C++ or Python, developers can simplify integration and shorten the path to market.” Said Marcel vandenHeuvel, CEO of TechNexion.

The UP Squared Pro 7000 and UP Squared Pro TWL are now available via the UP Shop. For more information and detailed specifications, please visit their respective product pages or contact your AAEON representative.