ABB Underscores Focus on Electrification and Automation with New Brand Positioning and Tagline Engineered to Outrun

November 02, 2024,Zurich, Switzerland : ABB introduces new brand positioning “We help industries outrun – leaner and cleaner” underpinning the next phase of the company’s development as a leader in electrification and automation following its successful transformation period. It articulates what ABB wants to be known for in the minds of its customers.

The new brand positioning centers around the word “Outrun” and its meaning consists of two parts: Keeping ABB’s partners running consistently at high performance and at the same time helping them constantly run more productively and efficiently so they can outperform. “Leaner” stands for ABB’s global leadership role in automation, improving the productivity and efficiency of every industry’s critical day-to-day operations. “Cleaner” represents the company’s leadership in electrification, decarbonizing the world’s most essential industries. ABB’s new tagline will be ‘Engineered to Outrun’ which replaces “Let’s write the future. Together”. The new brand positioning is in line with ABB’s existing purpose of enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future with its technology leadership in electrification and automation and its decentralized operating model.

The way ABB expresses itself visually is also being adjusted to reflect the new positioning and be more distinctive. The iconic ABB logo stays.

Morten Wierod, ABB’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “I’m proud to be launching our new brand positioning and tagline today as we have entered a new phase for ABB with higher growth ambitions and the ABB Way firmly established across our organization. Our positioning will support commercial performance and talent attraction. It sums up who we are and what we want to be known for by our customers: We keep them running at high performance, helping them become more productive and more sustainable, so they can outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’.”

As part of the development of the new brand positioning, research found that purchase consideration for ABB is very high, meaning that increasing brand familiarity represents a significant commercial opportunity. The new positioning has been developed in the spirit of the decentralized ABB operating model, by an extended team including corporate, business areas and divisions and customers.