Accops Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service with Honourable Mention

November 14, 2024 – Accops, a pioneer in providing comprehensive and integrated digital workspace suites, is proud to announce its mention in the Honourable Mention section in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service (DaaS) report. We think this mention underscores Accops’ innovative offerings and significant potential to disrupt the market, particularly in the rapidly expanding regions of Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.

In our view, this mention underscores the company’s commitment to delivering robust solutions. Accops provides comprehensive virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), including workspace software, zero-trust security, and advanced features like multi-factor authentication and remote browser isolation. Introduced in 2021, Accops’ DaaS offering is specifically designed to help organizations navigate the complexities of hybrid and remote work environments.

Vijender Yadav, Co-founder, MD & CEO of Accops, emphasized the company’s continued momentum, stating, “We believe this recognition is validation of Accops’ ability to deliver transformative digital workspace solutions that exceed industry standards. Our consistent growth, paired with the impact of our product offerings across key global regions, demonstrates our leadership and resilience in a highly competitive landscape. We remain focused on scaling further and continuing to redefine the future of work.”

Accops’ DaaS solutions are designed to provide enterprises with enhanced flexibility and security, making them a critical tool for organizations navigating the challenges of hybrid and remote work. With robust capabilities such as zero-trust access, multi-factor authentication, and comprehensive endpoint management, Accops empowers businesses to protect their digital environments while ensuring productivity and user experience remain at the forefront.

Accops’ continued expansion into global markets, coupled with its commitment to innovation, has made it a trusted partner for organizations seeking scalable digital workspace solutions. Its ability to address diverse operational needs—from secure remote access to virtual desktop environments—demonstrates Accops’ readiness to lead the future of work.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and, MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Objectivity Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.