Aditya Institute of Management Studies and Research hosts Academic IT & Operations Conclave

Mumbai, 14th February’24: The 2024 IT & Operations Conclave was skillfully organised by AIMSR & ASBM, with the theme:

“Emerging Technologies: Operations & Beyond” and visionaries from a variety of backgrounds debating the direction of education in India. The panel discussion, moderated by Mr. Rishi Sareen, Director-Technology at DTDC Express Ltd, featured esteemed speakers: Mr. Rajesh Patil, CTO, Asfaleia Information Systems; Mr. Kiran Belsekar, EVP, CISO & IT Governance, Aegon Life; Mr. Vinod Marar, Head Supply Chain, CEAT Ltd.; and Mr. Ajinkya Vaze, Associate Program Manager, Merkle Pvt. Ltd. They delved into the topic “Exploring Ethical Frontiers: AI in Modern Business Operations.”

The insightful and thought-provoking speech by Capgemini India’s Senior Director, Dr. Prasad Ramanathan, focused on how evolving technology impacts people and processes. A special thank you to Mr. Sreenivas Rao of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Global Head of Supply Chain, for his insightful presentation on incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning into daily operations.