Airtel Deploys AI Technology to Eliminate Spam Calls and SMS for Karnataka Users

Mangaluru, November 28, 2024: Bharti Airtel’s new AI-powered spam detection system has provided much-needed relief to customers in Karnataka. In the 63 days since its launch, this pioneering telecom solution has successfully identified 682 million potential spam calls and 46 million spam SMS messages in Karnataka.

All Airtel mobile customers in Karnataka now have automatic access to the free solution without needing to request service or download an app.

Commenting on the launch, Rajnish Verma, Chief Executive Officer, Karnataka, Bharti Airtel, said, As customers increasingly rely on and engage with technology, they face a growing risk of exposure to scams and harmful communications that have led to numerous online fraud incidents. In response, Airtel is proud to launch a cutting-edge, AI-driven solution designed to proactively identify suspected spam calls and messages. By leveraging advanced in-house AI technology, Airtel is building a secure digital platform for its 50 million of customers in Karnataka, empowering them with greater awareness and control over the calls and messages they receive.

Developed in-house by Airtel’s data scientists, the AI-powered solution uses a proprietary algorithm to identify and classify calls and SMSes as “Suspected Spam”. The network powered by a state-of-the-art AI algorithm analyses various parameters such as the caller or sender’s usage patterns, call/SMS frequency and call duration amongst several others, on a real time basis. By cross-referencing this information against known spam patterns, the system flags suspected spam calls and SMSes accurately.

A dual-layered protection, the solution has two filters – one at the network layer and the second at the IT systems layer. Every call and SMS passes through this dual-layered AI shield. In two milliseconds the solution processes 1.5 billion messages and 2.5 billion calls. This is equivalent to processing 1 trillion records on a real time basis using the power of AI.

Additionally, the solution also alerts customers to malicious links received via SMS. For this, Airtel has built a centralized database of blacklisted URLs and every SMS is scanned in real time by a state-of-the-art AI algorithm to caution users from accidently clicking on suspicious links. The solution can also detect anomalies such as frequent IMEI changes – a typical indicator of fraudulent behaviour. By layering these protective measures, the company is ensuring its customers receive the maximum level of defence against the evolving landscape of spam and fraud threats.