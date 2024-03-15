Durham, NC, March 15, 2024 –(PR.com)– Principled Technologies (PT) conducted hands-on testing to compare the PostgreSQL performance of Amazon EC2 R7i instances featuring 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to that of R6i instances with previous-generation processors.

The PostgreSQL testing, which utilized the HammerDB TPROC-C benchmark, revealed that small, medium-sized, and large R7i instances with the newer Intel processors delivered OLTP performance improvements of up to 13.8 percent, which could lead to an enhanced customer experience and greater productivity for organizations. According to the report, “By choosing the R7i instances, your organization has the potential to support more users, deliver a better experience to those users, and even lower your cloud operating expenditures by needing fewer instances to get the job done.”