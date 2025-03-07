Breaking New Ground: Apraava’s First All-Women Team Operates Solar Plant in Telangana

Hyderabad / Veltoor (Telangana), March 7, 2025: In a significant stride towards advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), Apraava Energy is proud to have an all-women team to manage the morning shift operations at its 100 MW Veltoor solar plant in Telangana.

This initiative is one of the first of its kind in India and is part of Apraava’s broader focus on gender diversity, aimed at actively encouraging the inclusion of women engineers in our operational renewable assets. The all-women team brings a unique blend of skills, creativity, and collaborative problem-solving approaches, driving operational excellence and setting an inspiring example in the energy sector.

The team consists of four talented engineers— Dudimetla Tejaswini, Anusha Rudramuni, Indhusree Rudramuni, Koretha Suguna, each with a background in electrical and electronics engineering. They joined the Veltoor solar plant last year through Apraava Energy’s partner, Param Renewable Energy. Their expertise in managing the plant’s morning operations has contributed significantly to the site’s performance and India’s transition to cleaner energy. Additionally, the plant operations are managed by two women engineers from Apraava – Jhaswini Kumari P and Mani Deepthi Meda.

“Our all-women team proudly symbolizes Apraava’s commitment to fostering a culture of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunity. On this International Women’s Day, we reaffirm our resolve to champion DEI and accelerate actions to empower women to thrive, excel, and lead in the renewable energy sector.” said Deepa Sebastian, Senior Vice President – HR, Apraava Energy.

Apraava Energy offers a robust development programme, including mentorship and comprehensive technical training. This enables the on-ground team to build practical and leadership skills, empowering them to manage critical operational responsibilities at the solar plant.

Indhusree Rudramuni, one of the women staff members, who works in tracker restoration, shared, “This is my first time working at a solar plant, and the hands-on experience has been truly enriching. It is a great opportunity to acquire new skills and a significant step towards my career growth in the rapidly advancing renewable energy sector.”

Apraava’s all-women team is a step towards normalising women’s participation in traditionally male-dominated industries, inspiring more women to pursue careers in clean energy and engineering. The company is confident that with continued support, these engineers will not only excel in their current roles but also grow as future leaders in the energy industry.