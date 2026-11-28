Nov 28: Website traffic has traditionally been an important measure of digital growth. Businesses invest in search engine optimisation (SEO), content marketing and online advertising to attract visitors, improve visibility and generate enquiries. However, a significant change is taking place across the internet: automated systems are now responsible for more website activity than human users.

According to the 2026 Thales Bad Bot Report, bots accounted for more than 53% of global internet traffic in 2025, while human activity represented 47%. The findings highlight how artificial intelligence (AI), automated crawlers and other software systems are changing the way websites are accessed.

For businesses, this development raises an important question: is rising website traffic bringing more potential customers, or are automated systems contributing to the numbers?

Bots Now Account for More Than Half of Global Web Traffic

The growth of automated website activity is no longer limited to search engine crawlers or basic monitoring tools. AI-powered systems are making automated interactions more sophisticated, allowing them to collect information, navigate websites and perform tasks.

The 2026 Thales Bad Bot Report, which analysed bot activity during 2025, found that bots accounted for 53% of global web traffic. Of this, 40% was attributed to malicious bots, while human traffic represented 47%.

The report also recorded a 12.5-fold increase in AI-driven bot attacks compared with the previous year. Thales reported blocking 17.2 trillion bad bot requests during 2025.

These figures illustrate the growing scale of automated activity. However, they represent traffic observed through Thales’ research and security systems, rather than a measurement of every individual website.

For businesses, the important distinction is that not all automated traffic is harmful. Understanding its source and purpose is essential before deciding how to manage it.

AI-Driven Website Traffic Is Growing Rapidly

Another indication of this shift comes from HUMAN Security’s 2026 State of AI Traffic and Cyberthreat Benchmark Report.

Based on more than one quadrillion digital interactions analysed through its platform in 2025, the report found that automated traffic grew eight times faster than human traffic. Monthly AI-driven traffic increased by 187% between January and December 2025, while traffic from AI agents and agentic browsers grew by 7,851% year over year.

The report also identified retail and e-commerce, streaming and media, and travel and hospitality as the three industries accounting for more than 95% of observed AI-driven traffic.

These findings point to a changing internet where automated systems are no longer restricted to collecting information. AI agents are increasingly capable of navigating websites, comparing products, accessing accounts and interacting with online services.

For businesses, this creates new opportunities as well as concerns around data access, website security and the accuracy of traffic reports.

Why Are AI Bots Visiting Business Websites?

Automated website visits can serve several purposes, and understanding these differences is important for website owners.

Search engine crawlers visit websites to discover pages and analyse content. This helps search engines organise information and make relevant pages available to users.

AI-related crawlers and data collectors may access publicly available content to support AI training, information retrieval and search experiences. Some AI agents can also interact with websites to complete tasks on behalf of users.

However, malicious bots operate differently. They may scrape website content, collect business information, attempt unauthorised access or exploit weaknesses in online systems.

Consequently, businesses need to distinguish between legitimate automated activity and potentially harmful traffic rather than treating every bot visit as a security threat.

How Bot Traffic Can Affect Website Analytics

One of the biggest challenges for digital marketing teams is understanding how automated activity influences website performance.

A sudden increase in website visits may initially suggest that an SEO campaign or marketing initiative is attracting more attention. However, if a substantial share of that activity comes from automated systems, the actual number of interested customers may be considerably lower.

This can affect several aspects of digital performance:

Traffic measurement: Automated visits can make website traffic appear higher than the actual human audience.

Automated visits can make website traffic appear higher than the actual human audience. Engagement analysis: Unusual automated interactions may distort page views, sessions and engagement measurements.

Unusual automated interactions may distort page views, sessions and engagement measurements. Conversion tracking: Automated activity can interfere with forms, registrations and other website interactions.

Automated activity can interfere with forms, registrations and other website interactions. Marketing decisions: Businesses may invest in campaigns based on traffic figures that do not accurately represent customer interest.

Businesses may invest in campaigns based on traffic figures that do not accurately represent customer interest. Website performance: Excessive requests can consume server resources and affect loading speeds.

For digital marketing teams, the challenge is to understand whether traffic growth is translating into genuine engagement, enquiries and business opportunities.

How Can Businesses Identify Bot Traffic?

Identifying automated activity requires regular monitoring of website performance and visitor behaviour.

Google Analytics 4 (GA4) can help businesses examine traffic sources, landing pages, engagement and conversion activity. Reviewing unusual changes in these measurements can help identify patterns that deserve further investigation.

Website owners can also examine server logs to identify repeated requests, unusual access patterns and suspicious activity. Bot management and website security tools can provide additional protection against malicious automated traffic.

Another important step is to distinguish legitimate search engine crawlers from unknown or suspicious automated systems. Blocking all bots indiscriminately can affect search engine crawling and website visibility.

Businesses should therefore focus on identifying the purpose of automated visits and applying appropriate access controls.

What Does the Rise of AI Bots Mean for SEO and Digital Marketing?

The growing presence of automated traffic does not make SEO less important. Instead, it changes how businesses need to approach website visibility and performance measurement.

Search engines continue to rely on crawlers to discover and index online content. AI-powered platforms are also creating new ways for users to find information through automated search and answer experiences.

Businesses should continue investing in technically sound websites, original content, clear page structures and relevant information. At the same time, they need to understand how automated systems access their online resources.

For digital marketers, this means looking beyond visitor numbers. Organic search visibility, qualified leads, meaningful engagement and completed enquiries provide a more useful picture of whether a digital strategy is delivering results.

Looking Beyond Website Traffic Numbers

The growing presence of AI bots is changing the way businesses need to understand their online audiences. While some automated systems support content discovery and improve access to information, others can create challenges involving website security, data collection and unreliable analytics.

The focus should not simply be on attracting more website visits. Businesses need to understand who or what is accessing their websites and whether that activity contributes to meaningful outcomes.

As AI continues to reshape the digital landscape, the ability to distinguish genuine audience engagement from automated activity will become increasingly important.