This landmark effort sets new standards in public safety and emergency management in the State of Uttar Pradesh and the country

08th August 2024, Bangalore: Astrikos.ai, the pioneer in Infra AI is proud to announce the implementation of its Intelligence Platform in the ambitious Uttar Pradesh’s UP 112, the world’s largest Next-Gen Emergency Response Support System (ERSS). This effort aims to revolutionize the ERSS in the State, setting new standards in public safety and emergency management with the use of AI while enhancing the system’s efficiency and effectiveness.

Astrikos.ai’s solutions, centered on Smart Cities and Digital Urban Spaces, facilitate smarter, more efficient, and sustainable operations, greatly enhancing urban living and facility management. The Astrikos.ai Intelligence Platform was leveraged in the second phase of UP 112 which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently launched to enhance public safety.

The Platform, selected for this ambitious project is revolutionizing the State’s ERSS and providing insights to the State administrators to effectively plan for the management of emergencies by the respective State departments.

Astrikos.ai’s Intelligence Platform for the UP 112 Project focuses on achieving key objectives, such as,

Data Intelligence & Data Quality Enhancement

Crime Anticipation & Optimal Resource Deployment

Incident Trends & Risk Terrain Modelling

Emergency Trend Pattern Analysis and Forecasting

Response Time Analysis and Optimization Advisories

“We are truly honoured to collaborate with the state of Uttar Pradesh on the esteemed UP 112 Project,” said Chinmay Hegde, Co-founder, CEO, and Managing Director of Astikos.ai. “Our Intelligence Platform is designed to deliver transformative insights and operational improvements to these emergency response systems, enhancing public safety and saving lives.”

With a population exceeding 270 million Uttar Pradesh is the most populated State in India and is leading the way in public safety by pioneering the Next Generation ERSS – Dial 112 (Emergency) or UP 112. The Project marks a critical advancement in the evolution of emergency response systems in India, demonstrating the immense potential of AI in addressing complex challenges in public safety and emergency management.

Astrikos.ai serves a diverse range of sectors, including the Public Sector, Data Centers, Urban Local Bodies, Smart Cities, Manufacturing Units, Healthcare Infrastructure, and Airports. Its esteemed clientele includes over five smart cities across India, MENA, and ASEAN, data centers of private sector banks, food and beverage organizations, and major infrastructure and infrastructure management companies, among others.