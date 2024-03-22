ATI Nursing Education Launches Claire AI

Leawood, KS, March 22, 2024 — Today, ATI Nursing Education – a leading provider of education technology and support to more than 60% of the nation’s undergraduate nursing programs – officially launched Claire AI(TM), a first-of-its-kind AI-enabled technology to help save nurse educators time.

Claire is the new market-disrupting artificial intelligence technology that will help educators train the next generation of nurses more efficiently. It will first be integrated into ATI’s Custom Assessment Builder (CAB) before being used in other ATI products in the future. The technology allows nurse faculty to use simple prompts to generate a wide variety of question ideas to build custom assessments for students from scratch in seconds. Importantly, there is always a human in the loop: after Claire develops questions in specific clinical areas using ATI resources, faculty can review the content. Ultimately, this will save significant time and improve the quality and security of questions, empowering educators to teach more effectively and spend more time with students to prepare them to be safe, practice-ready nurses.

“As a former nurse educator, I know how difficult and time-consuming it can be to write fresh exam questions. It’s exciting that Claire will now help nurse educators using ATI’s Custom Assessment Builder focus more on building one-on-one relationships with students and guiding them through challenging topics,” said Dr. Patty Knecht, Chief Nursing Officer of Ascend Learning, the parent company of ATI Nursing Education.

As the focus on clinical judgment in testing grows, the task of generating high-quality questions has become increasingly difficult. At the same time, educators in nursing programs are being expected to fulfill more responsibilities, leaving them with less time for faculty-student interactions. In a survey of nursing faculty members who left academia, ATI found that 55.8 percent of respondents identified a lack of resources to create assessments as an important concern. The goal is for Claire to reduce the workload burden among faculty members, particularly among novice educators coming directly from clinical care settings who may have limited experience in developing assessments. Ninety-five percent of respondents stated Claire reduced their time to build assessments by 50 percent or more – a substantial improvement in productivity. At a time when nearly one in ten nurse faculty positions are vacant, Claire will play a critical role in supporting nurse educator retention.

Claire will be available to try during ATI’s annual National Nurse Educator Summit April 7-10, 2024, in Salt Lake City, UT. All nurse educators and media in attendance are welcome to visit the exhibit hall to see how they can save time drafting custom test questions using this innovative, first-of-its-kind AI technology.