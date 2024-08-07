AU10TIX Launches Advanced AML Solution Featuring Proprietary

Decision-Making Mechanism and Rigorous Quality Checks

Full-Cycle Solution Leverages High-Quality Data Sources for Unmatched Accuracy, Enables Organizations to Manage All Business Needs with Single API

TEL AVIV, Israel – August 7, 2024 – AU10TIX, a global technology leader in identity verification and management, today unveiled its advanced anti-money laundering (AML) solution. Designed to address the significant business risks posed by financial crimes such as money laundering, fraud, and terrorism financing, the solution incorporates rigorous internal quality checks and a proprietary decision-making mechanism to filter out unreliable data and ensure a safer approach to risk mitigation. The AML solution’s high flexibility and agility, along with a range of integration tools and deployment options, enable fast and hassle-free implementation processes.

In addition, a user-friendly dashboard offers an intuitive interface, allowing customers to make informed decisions quickly and confidently. Customizable workflows enable seamless integration of Identity Verification with AML and Personally Identifiable Information (PII) checks, tailored to each business’s due diligence requirements.

AU10TIX’s AML solution sets a new standard in fraud risk mitigation, offering businesses enhanced accuracy by leveraging exclusive real-time data from high-quality alpha lists. These lists provide comprehensive coverage, spanning more than 100 sanctions lists, 1,600 government websites, and 30,000 news sources, ensuring reliable data integrity, minimizing false positives, and providing businesses with a powerful resource for comprehensive risk management. By utilizing these top-tier alpha list vendors, AU10TIX ensures access to higher quality listings, faster speeds, and wider global coverage. In contrast, other solutions often rely on slower, outdated databases, resulting in less accurate and timely responses.

The all-in-one solution enables users to access all KYC, KYB and AML checks through a single API, significantly streamlining the compliance process. This allows businesses to efficiently manage their compliance requirements, saving both time and money. With just one API, customers can search for an individual or business and immediately access results from all relevant lists, enhancing both efficiency and user experience.

“Our advanced AML solution reflects AU10TIX’s commitment to providing our clients with the most advanced, reliable, and efficient tools to combat financial crime,” said Dan Yerushalmi, CEO of AU10TIX. “Through robust internal quality checks and an easy-to-use dashboard, our clients can confidently navigate compliance requirements, ensuring adherence and reducing operational risk.”

AU10TIX’s holistic, multi-level verification solutions cater to a wide range of industries, including banking, financial services, insurance, crypto, payment, investment and trading firms, and gaming/casino companies. By providing a one-stop shop for all identity verification and AML compliance needs, AU10TIX ensures businesses can operate securely and efficiently. The solution’s global reach extends over 240 countries and territories, providing unmatched coverage and reliability.

This launch marks a significant milestone in AU10TIX’s strategy to provide unified solutions for verifying both individuals and businesses. With the industry shifting towards comprehensive data services, AU10TIX continues to enhance its product portfolio to meet the demands of modern compliance and security standards.