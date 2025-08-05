AU10TIX Launches Free Assessment Tool and Readiness Guide to Help Organizations Navigate Child Safety Age Assurance Compliance

Supports Selfie-Based Age Estimation Solution That Provides Best-In-Class Results in Two Seconds with No ID Required

AMSTERDAM – August 5, 2025 – AU10TIX, a global leader in identity verification and fraud prevention, today announced the launch of a free Child Safety Age Assurance Risk and Readiness Assessment and Age Assurance Readiness Guide designed to help businesses better understand their risk and tailor their strategy to meet regulatory obligations. They support AU10TIX’s Selfie-based Age Estimation service, which delivers the industry’s most precise and unbiased age assessment in just two seconds.

In the U.S., federal legislation such as the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) requires parental consent for users under 13, while the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) mandates age verification for websites accessed by users under 16. Additionally, 19 U.S. states now enforce mandatory age checks for adult content and gambling platforms. Similar regulations are impacting social media and online services in the UK, EU and Australia.

AU10TIX’s free Child Safety Age Assurance Risk and Readiness Assessment consists of six short questions about an organization’s sector, security measures, and ID verification processes. Upon completion, participants receive a customized Risk Assessment Report outlining key vulnerabilities and practical recommendations for improving compliance. They also receive a comprehensive 13-page Age Assurance Readiness Guide to help them navigate the complex landscape of age verification regulations.

“As age-based regulations expand globally, businesses are actively seeking guidance on how to balance security, compliance, and user convenience,” said Yair Tal, CEO of AU10TIX. “Our new Risk and Readiness Assessment helps organizations identify their unique risks and stay compliant without compromising the customer experience. This perfectly complements our Selfie-based Age Estimation solution, which adds an extra layer of protection to help ensure safe use of our platform by minors.”

AU10TIX also offers a Selfie-based Age Estimation solution that leverages advanced AI-driven biometric technology to analyze facial features and estimate age without the need for a government-issued ID. It streamlines the experience by requiring only a selfie, cutting verification time to two seconds while delivering the industry’s most accurate age estimates. It simultaneously conducts a liveness check and analyzes the selfie using AI models trained on millions of biometric data points, which accurately estimate age without storing any personal data. By reducing the need for full ID verification, this approach can reduce costs by up to 10x and boost completion rates by 27%.