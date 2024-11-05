AVer Celebrates Four Taiwan Excellence Awards, Highlighting Cross-Industry Innovation

Taipei, Taiwan – November 5, 2024 : AVer Information Inc., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, is delighted to announce that all four product entries for the Taiwan Excellence Award 2024 have received the award. Recognized products include: the Dual Lens Auto Tracking Camera TR535(N), the Medical Grade All-in-One PTZ Camera MD720UIS, the Ceiling-mount Speakerphone FONE700, and the AI Green Coffee Bean Sorter CS Lite. These awarded products highlight AVer’s leading innovation and expertise across diverse industries.

The Taiwan Excellence Awards, known as the “Oscars of Taiwan industry,” were established by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs to highlight exceptional products driving industrial innovation. AVer’s award-winning products stood out from nearly a thousand entries, demonstrating technological breakthroughs across multiple fields and a strong commitment to advancing industries.

AVer’s winning products represent excellence in fields including smart healthcare, video conferencing, Pro AV, and AI-powered agriculture:

• TR535(N) Series: The Dual Lens Auto Tracking Camera, powered by four AI modes, offers precise tracking and high-quality video for a wide range of applications

• MD720UIS: AVer’s first All-in-One Medical Grade Camera, featuring an embedded Android™ system along with AI-powered fall detection and night vision, enhancing healthcare monitoring and patient safety

• FONE700: A ceiling-mounted speakerphone system built for video conferencing, delivering crystal-clear audio by plugging in a single USB — perfect for corporate meeting spaces

• CS Lite: The world’s first AI-enabled green coffee bean sorter, equipped with advanced image recognition technology that supports accurate coffee grading to enhance bean quality

AVer’s dedication to cross-industry innovation positions it as a trusted partner for clients worldwide. Moving forward, AVer remains committed to creating high-quality products with significant market potential and social impact. With this recognition from the Taiwan Excellence Awards, AVer is poised to bring Taiwan’s innovation to the global stage, showcasing the strength and resilience of Taiwan’s industries.