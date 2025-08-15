AVer Introduces AI Smart Factory Solutions at 2025 Automation Taipei

Taipei, Taiwan – August 15, 2025: AVer Information Inc., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, will make its debut at the 2025 Taipei International Automation Industry Exhibition (Automation Taipei) from August 20-23 at Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2, Booth S1304. Based on the idea of “flexible integration of diverse production lines,” AVer will unveil its smart factory service portfolio, highlighting the company’s commitment to entering the smart manufacturing sector. AVer solutions combine advanced AI image recognition and system control to deliver comprehensive, diversified automation systems that help industries accelerate AI transformation and drive innovation.

Smart Manufacturing Across Industries

Expanding from its core markets of education, healthcare, and video conferencing, AVer leverages its strengths in image processing, AI analytics, and control system applications — integrating them into key manufacturing processes such as automated assembly, visual inspection, and material handling. AVer enables intelligent production line monitoring and automated quality inspection, while providing high flexibility to meet the rapidly changing market demands of small-batch, high-mix manufacturing — creating a safer, more efficient smart environment.

Customized, Flexible Production Line Integration

AVer will showcase a range of automation modules for logistics, technology manufacturing, and traditional industries. Highlighted solutions include the robotic arm & PLC integrated control platform, automated screwdriving modules, AI visual inspection systems, vision-guided automated forklifts, and more. Through intelligent learning, these solutions support fast deployment, scalable upgrades, and actionable production data feedback — enabling companies to boost productivity, stabilize product quality, and lower labor costs.

To address common automation challenges such as complex workflows, high labor expenses, and lack of system interoperability, AVer offers an end-to-end smart factory integration process. Utilizing modular integration and data-driven management to achieve customized and diversified production line integration services, AVer empowers manufacturers to achieve rapid deployment, real-time monitoring, and unwavering product quality, unlocking the full potential of smart manufacturing.