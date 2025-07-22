AVer Joins HETMA as Gold Partner to Advance EdTech

Taipei, Taiwan – July 22, 2025: AVer Information Inc., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, announces its role as a Gold Partner of HETMA (Higher Education Technology Managers Alliance). AVer’s partnership reflects the company’s dedication to empowering higher education through advanced audiovisual technology and aligns seamlessly with HETMA’s mission to enhance AV technology across college campuses nationwide.

HETMA is a leading organization dedicated to raising awareness of technology issues specific to higher education. Through collaboration with manufacturers like AVer, as well as administrators and technology managers, HETMA champions initiatives that drive meaningful AV solutions tailored to the academic community.

As a Gold Partner, AVer will be recognized by HETMA as a catalyst for technology innovation and adoption in the higher education sector. A key initiative supported by this partnership is the HETMA Approved Program, a rigorous, independent, peer-reviewed product evaluation that streamlines technology adoption for institutions. AVer’s support of this program ensures colleges and universities can confidently implement cutting-edge solutions that meet the demands of modern learning environments.

“AVer is honored to partner with HETMA as a Gold Partner,” said Mike Garcen, Director of Product at AVer Information Inc. USA. “This partnership amplifies our shared goal of bringing transformative audiovisual technologies into higher education and empowering institutions with tools that create engaging, hybrid-ready learning spaces.” “AVer’s commitment to innovation and user-centered design makes them a natural fit for the HETMA community,” said Troy Powers, HETMA Vice-Chair. “As a Gold Partner, they’re not just supporting our mission; they’re actively helping shape the future of higher ed AV. We’re excited to work with AVer to bring powerful, accessible solutions into classrooms nationwide.”

AVer’s portfolio of video collaboration solutions is designed with higher education in mind. From immersive lecture capture to interactive hybrid classrooms, AVer’s AI-powered cameras deliver unmatched performance with features such as crystal-clear 4K resolution, powerful 30X optical zoom, and seamless integration with leading Learning Management Systems (LMS) and video platforms.

Notably, AVer’s TR315 AI Auto Tracking Camera recently earned the Best Camera Technology (PTZ) award at HETMA’s Higher Ed AV Awards during InfoComm 2025. The TR315 features advanced capabilities including NDI technology, 12X optical zoom, 8MP sensor and 4K 60 fps resolution. The TR315’s proprietary AI-driven features include Presenter Mode for smooth tracking of speakers, Zone Mode for prioritizing presentation content over movement, and Hybrid Mode for seamless transitions between pre-defined zones. These modes deliver precision and versatility, enhancing audience engagement and simplifying content creation. With simultaneous USB and IP output and hybrid auto-tracking, the TR315 provides flexibility and performance.