AVer Launches M11WB Wireless Visualizer Packed with Cutting-Edge AI Features

Taipei, Taiwan – January 8, 2025: AVer Information Inc., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, announced the launch of the AVer M11WB Mechanical Arm Wireless Visualizer, a Wi-Fi secured document camera with portable power for delivering lessons anywhere learning occurs. Tailor-made for educators who need the best resources to create stimulating learning environments, the M11WB showcases lessons in stunning clarity, engaging students with real-time visuals and conducting dynamic demonstrations with ease.

“Every aspect of the M11WB’s design is crafted to empower educators to seize opportunities for demonstrating lessons to students, rather than simply conveying information verbally,” said AVer Vice President Stanley Cheng. “With greater flexibility and freedom for creativity in both in-person and remote settings, this is a must-have addition to a teacher’s toolkit.”

Redefining the way educators can present and interact with their students, the M11WB enables them to magnify intricate details in objects true to form, from geological rock formations to works of art, with up to 29X zoom in 4K detail. This capability not only brings lessons to life but also makes complex concepts more accessible and engaging for learners. Additionally, with an update in Q1 2025, the M11WB will simplify large-screen presentations with seamless connectivity to Interactive Flat Panel Displays through an Android™ app.

The M11WB is packed with features that make learning an invigorating multi-sensory experience for captivating students’ attention and imagination. Built-in microphones ensure every word is captured clearly, perfect for remote learning and video recordings, while precision LED lighting sharpens visual clarity to draw students into the subject matter. Designed with a deep understanding of how educators work to maintain a smooth teaching flow, the M11WB features intuitive quick-access buttons for zooming, focusing, capturing content, and more. The M11WB offers flexible power options for charging from a power outlet or on the go with a portable power bank, giving teachers the freedom to conduct lessons from anywhere in the classroom. And with wireless streaming capabilities secured by WPA3™ encryption, connections are assured to stay safe and reliable.

The M11WB can access cloud-backed storage for easy content sharing and annotation by connecting to AVerTouch. The software’s new AI features include Circle to Search in Google Lens™, which converts images to text, explores online content, translates languages, and extracts key information with a simple click, making for intuitive and agile knowledge exploration. Another feature is the AI Image Generator, which creates contextual images from text or crafts narrative descriptions from captured moments and empowers multimedia storytelling and educational creativity with an intelligent, adaptive design.

As a versatile and rugged teaching tool, the M11WB unlocks new possibilities for dynamic interactive learning, equipping educators to inspire and motivate their students in new and exciting ways.