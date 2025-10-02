AVer Showcases Hybrid Audio-Video AI Innovations at GITEX 2025

Taipei, Taiwan – October 2, 2025: AVer Information Inc., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, will exhibit its latest collaboration AV technologies at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, taking place October 13-17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. AVer’s advanced hybrid learning, meeting, and Pro AV solutions will be on display through its local partners at GITEX 2025 — visit Dutco Tennant LLC (Dutco) at Booth H4A-B15, Hall 4A and First Video Communications (FVC) at Booth H13-A20, Hall 13.

Simplified Hybrid Learning for Classrooms

AVer’s Hybrid Learning Solution combines the compact MT100 Matrix Box with the DL10 and DL30 tracking cameras, along with the SA-A5 audio system to create a versatile setup for blended education. Teachers can move freely while staying on camera, and students — whether in the room or joining remotely — enjoy crystal-clear visuals and sound. This setup supports interactive learning without requiring tech expertise, making it ideal for schools adapting to flexible education models. With its booth dedicated to the education market, Dutco clearly exhibits how the Hybrid Learning Solution works in the classroom.

Intelligent Auto Tracking and BYOM for Enterprises

The Video + Voice Tracking Solution features the 1-inch TR615 broadcasting grade camera, the MT300 Matrix Tracking Box, and the Biamp Parlé TCM-X ceiling microphone. Biamp’s Beamtracking™ technology is capable of capturing active speakers with crystal-clear audio, regardless of where participants sit. The microphone pinpoints active speakers, delivers voice data to AVer cameras, and directs the camera to focus on the active speaker in real-time through the MT300 matrix tracking box. With the added power of Human Detection AI, AVer’s TR615 smoothly tracks speakers as they move around the room, creating a more natural and interactive experience for remote attendees.

The BYOM (Bring Your Own Meeting) Solution empowers users to run high-quality video meetings using their own laptops. Combining the HUB Series matrix switchers and AVer’s TR Series auto tracking camera and USB camera, its Multi-Camera AI Auto Switching function creates a more engaging meeting experience by alternating between Presenter View and Audience View, enabling remote participants to keep up with the flow of the meeting even from afar.

These Professional Audio-Video and BYOM Solutions are highlights at the FVC Booth, where AVer and FVC are jointly demonstrating how enterprises and institutions can create more inclusive, intelligent, and future-ready collaboration environments.

Discover More at GITEX 2025

AVer creates technology that simplifies how people connect, enabling more natural communication in classrooms, meeting rooms, and beyond. Together with Dutco and FVC, you can experience these AI-powered solutions firsthand at Booth H4A-B15, Hall 4A and Booth H13-A20, Hall 13 during GITEX GLOBAL 2025.