AVer Unveils MT100 Matrix Box for Effortless Integration in Hybrid Environments

Taipei, Taiwan – July 10, 2025: AVer Information Inc., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, today introduced the MT100 Matrix Box, a sleek and reliable addition to its lineup of matrix boxes.

Designed to streamline HyFlex learning and teaching collaboration, the MT100 is a unified platform that supports up to six connected devices — including remote cameras, visualizers, and laptops — and can manage, switch, and display up to four live video sources, eliminating the hassle of constantly plugging and unplugging devices.

As AV requirements evolve across classrooms and hybrid spaces, the MT100 delivers practical value in everyday hybrid applications. From HyFlex learning and lecture capture to interactive presentations, it integrates with an organization’s existing devices.

Key features include:

Plug In, Stream Everything: Supports Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) for easy connection of personal devices alongside AVer cameras or other networked equipment.

Flexible and Feature-Rich: Handles four simultaneous live video feeds with 4K 60fps output, plus NDI® compatibility for seamless switching and multimedia management.

Quick Access to Customized Configurations: An intuitive web UI allows users to easily set up cameras and create custom display layout profiles.

Compact Design, Maximum Impact: Designed for teaching and workspaces, the MT100’s compact form factor minimizes clutter and simplifies installation.

Future-Ready, Built for Growth: With scalability in mind, the MT100 is ready to support the evolving AV needs of hybrid classrooms, learning spaces, and other dynamic environments.

“The MT100 Matrix Box makes flexible teaching and teamwork more accessible,” said AVer President David Kuo. “By simplifying how users connect and display multiple video sources, it lowers the barrier for learning and collaboration environments to adopt more engaging, hybrid-ready setups.”

From simplifying the management of multiple inputs to streamlining AV setup, the MT100 empowers schools and institutions to teach, present, and connect with ease.