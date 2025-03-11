BlackCloak Launches Enhanced Family Office Cybersecurity Bundle: Tailored Protection Safeguards Families’ Wealth and Legacy From Cyber Attacks

Orlando, FL – March 11, 2025 – BlackCloak, the pioneer in Digital Executive ProtectionTM for family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and corporate leaders, announced today its new, enhanced family office cybersecurity bundle, an exclusive offering to combat a highly vulnerable and targeted group.

BlackCloak designed its enhanced family office services for multi-generational family offices – administrators and family members – including critical product and service capabilities, with packaging and pricing tailored for this specialized audience. The bundle includes family office set-up and locking down emails to prevent business email compromise resulting from the email of a family office firm being compromised to gain access to sensitive data.

Under Attack: Family Offices are a Lucrative Target

Family offices are increasingly targeted by cybercriminals who exploit their personal networks, private data, and home devices. Given individuals’ expansive digital footprints, public visibility, and affluence, such attacks are becoming more common, as cybercriminals know that family offices often lack critical safeguards.

“External statistics and our own threat intelligence data point to an alarming trend: family offices are highly susceptible to costly cyber attacks, yet many are woefully unprepared to address them,” said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak. “This is not about numbers; we’re talking about people and families, whose safety and financial security can be compromised with a simple phishing email, malware attack or social engineering scheme.”

According to Deloitte’s 2024 The Family Office Cybersecurity Report, 43% of family offices globally have experienced a cyberattack over the last 12-24 months, with 25% experiencing three or more attacks. Among those which have experienced an attack, roughly one-third have suffered some form of loss or damage as a result. The report also reveals that despite the prevalence of such attacks, nearly one-third (31%) of family offices do not have a cyber incident response plan in place.

“BlackCloak takes pride in having established ourselves as a trusted partner and leader in digital family office protection,” said Sarah Rosen, Managing Director of Private Client Services for BlackCloak. “Our Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy PlatformTM gives our clients peace of mind, and further demonstrates our ongoing commitment to safeguarding families and the legacies they’ve built.”

BlackCloak: Personal Digital Protection in the New Cyber Battleground

Family office administrators are often in a position to proactively recommend cyber coverage for their principals and family clientele. To prevent inevitable attacks and breaches, BlackCloak’s new family bundle includes services that support family office needs, such as family office set-up, 24/7 concierge support, and risk assessments for principals and their families. Additionally, BlackCloak’s dedicated family office team monitors and manages personal and business emails to prevent a compromise that can lead to unauthorized access and financial and reputational harm.

BlackCloak offers a holistic approach to safeguarding executives and their families from online threats across every facet of their connected worlds — from smart devices and online accounts to home networks. Services include data broker removal, sophisticated privacy protections, and monitoring and safeguarding their devices, home networks, and smart home technology. Its bespoke solutions and around-the-clock expert care deliver peace of mind to clients in knowing their family, identity, reputation and finances are secured. Tackling just one aspect of privacy or cybersecurity is insufficient to combat the cybercrime harms and financial loss trends in 2025.