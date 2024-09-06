Blaupunkt launches the BTW100 Khrome and sets a new standard for premium earbud excellence.

6th September 2024: Blaupunkt, a globally renowned German audio brand, has launched one of its latest innovations, the BTW100 Khrome+. With a rich heritage of over 100 years of delivering superior audio products, Blaupunkt once again sets a new standard in the industry with the BTW100 Khrome+.

The BTW100 Khrome+ stands out with its remarkable sound quality, a testament to Blaupunkt’s century-long experience in audio technology. The brand has a history of innovation and invention, producing audio products that have become integral to everyday life. This legacy is embodied in the distinct, clear, and rich sound of Blaupunkt audio. Connectivity is a crucial aspect of modern earbuds, and the BTW100 Khrome+ excels in this area. Designed to provide a truly hands-free experience, these earbuds offer exceptional call performance with phenomenal voice quality and perfect reception. The advanced Bluetooth connection ensures seamless connectivity, while the intuitive interface allows users to control their earbuds with simple light taps.

The dual microphones in each earbud are another standout feature of the BTW100 Khrome+. These Clear A.I. mics, developed by Blaupunkt, represent the pinnacle of microphone technology. One mic captures ambient noise to filter it out, while the other focuses on the user’s voice, resulting in clear conversations without the need for repetition. This feature is particularly beneficial for professionals and anyone who relies on high-quality audio during calls.

In terms of design, the BTW100 Khrome+ is a visual delight. The mirror chrome finish exudes a premium look, reflecting both light and the user’s style. The sleek and elegant design language extends to the charging case, which is sure to attract attention wherever it is placed. The earbuds themselves are designed for comfort, with soft eargels available in three sizes and an angled stalk for a snug fit. The smooth edges prevent any discomfort, ensuring that users can wear them comfortably for long hours.

Gamers will find the BTW100 Khrome+ to be a perfect companion, thanks to its dedicated gaming mode. This mode offers better sound, near-zero lag, and a spatial feel that immerses the player in the game. The experience is akin to a sports mode on a superbike, making everything sharper and more alive.

One of the most impressive features of the BTW100 Khrome+ is its battery life. The earbuds offer a playtime of 30 hours, with the charging case capable of topping them up four times. The Turbo Volt fast charging technology allows users to quickly recharge their earbuds, providing hours of playtime with just a few minutes of charging. This is ideal for users who are always on the go and need their earbuds to keep up with their busy lifestyles.

The BTW100 Khrome+ is equipped with the latest Bluetooth version 5.3, offering more stable connections, faster data transfer, longer range, better energy management, and superior sound quality. This cutting-edge technology ensures that users enjoy the best possible audio experience.

Blaupunkt’s reputation for excellence is built on a foundation of reliability and durability. The BTW100 Khrome+ continues this tradition, using the highest quality components and materials to deliver years of uncompromised performance. With this product, Blaupunkt once again proves its commitment to providing the finest audio technology and a superior user experience.