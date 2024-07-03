3rd July 2024, Chennai, India: Capgemini, proudly announces the development of a new state-of-the-art facility in Chennai. The company has pledged an investment of approximately INR 1000 crore over the next three years, aiming to empower local talent and further strengthen its commitment to innovation, growth, and sustainability in Tamil Nadu.

The 5000-seat facility slated for completion in April 2027, is designed with sustainability at its core. The campus will integrate advanced energy and water-efficient technologies, utilize recycled materials and implement rainwater harvesting during construction. Powered entirely by renewable energy sources, this green campus embodies Capgemini’s commitment to sustainable business practices. Additionally, the company is dedicated to fostering local talent, pledging approximately INR three crores of the investment to the development of neighboring government schools.

The facility, spanning nearly 600,000 square feet, is set to become a prime destination for top-tier talent in southern India. Equipped with state-of-the-art IT infrastructure, it will support Capgemini’s diverse specialist teams, including financial services, engineering, digital, cloud, AI and many more. The facility will promote a collaborative and engaging work environment featuring advanced engineering labs, dedicated pods for customer experience centers and specialized onboarding rooms. Additionally, wellness centers, town halls, gymnasiums and modernized cafeterias are designed to enhance employee well-being and create a conducive work environment.