Chair and First Speakers Announced for Creative Tech New York 2024

New York, NY, July 17, 2024 — Creative Tech New York 2024 is proud to announce its conference chair and initial lineup of distinguished speakers, set to convene on October 24. This inaugural event will bring together leaders in creative technology, including production teams, technology suppliers, marketing services, and innovators, in an enriching environment designed to foster collaboration and innovation.

The event will offer an in-depth exploration of technology’s pivotal role in shaping the future of creativity, featuring practical insights from real-world case studies and strategic discussions with industry-leading creative pioneers.

A super early bird offer is available until Friday, August 9, 2024, saving US$200. Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to secure their place at a reduced rate. https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-tech-new-york-2024

Meet the Speakers:

Michael Francello, Creative Technology Expert

Cindy Mallory, Chapter President, VR/AR Association New York

David Catuhe, Partner Group Engineering Manager, Microsoft

Tarik Mohamed, Co-Founder, Overview Collective

Conference Chair: Jarrod Gingras, Managing Director and Analyst at Real Story Group will lead the discussions. Jarrod is renowned for his expertise in Omnichannel Digital Marketing technologies and co-authored “The Right Way to Select Technology” (2017), bringing unparalleled insights to the event.

The event will feature exclusive networking opportunities with creative tech professionals and decision-makers, presentations by expert speakers from leading U.S. organizations, and updates on cutting-edge technological advancements and emerging trends in the creative tech industry. Attendees will have the chance to explore the latest innovations and technologies presented by sponsors and exhibitors, as well as gain insights from groundbreaking research driving the evolution of creative technology.

Creative Tech New York 2024 will be co-located with DAM New York 2024, offering additional networking opportunities and insights into digital asset management.