Check Point Names Jonathan Zanger CTO to Boost Cybersecurity with AI

Check Point Appoints Jonathan Zanger as Chief Technology Officer to Strengthen Cyber Security Capabilities through AI Innovation

India, July 22, 2025 — Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Zanger as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Zanger will lead Check Point’s global cyber security and AI strategy and AI centers. He will also shape the company’s AI innovation efforts.

Jonathan Zanger brings more than 15 years of experience building and scaling cyber security and AI-driven platforms. Prior to joining Check Point, he served as CTO at Trigo, where he led the development of advanced AI and computer vision systems for autonomous retail. He holds advanced degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, and an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

“AI is fundamentally reshaping both how cyber threats emerge and how we defend against them,” said Nadav Zafrir, CEO at Check Point Software Technologies. “Jonathan’s deep technical expertise and leadership in cyber security and applied AI, will accelerate our mission to deliver prevention-first security for a hyperconnected world. His appointment reinforces our commitment to shaping the future of cyber defense through bold innovation.”

As CTO, Zanger will steer the evolution of Check Point’s AI strategy, embedding advanced automation and machine learning across its Infinity Platform to support a prevention-first approach. These efforts build on a series of recent milestones, including Check Point’s recognition as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Platform, Q3 2025, which praised its “plan to deliver AI-driven capabilities to automate network security functions.” Zanger’s appointment also aligns with Miercom’s validation of Check Point as one of the industry’s top-performing AI-powered security platforms. Together, these distinctions reinforce the company’s leadership in delivering intelligent, unified cyber security for hybrid IT environments.

“I’m thrilled to join Check Point at such a pivotal moment,” said Jonathan Zanger, Chief Technology Officer at Check Point. “Cyber security must evolve faster than the threats it’s designed to stop. By embedding AI across every layer of our architecture, from gateways to the cloud, we’re not just keeping pace, we’re setting the pace.”

Zanger’s appointment comes as Check Point expands its AI investments and talent base, reinforcing its leadership in intelligent, unified cyber defense. Backed by a prevention-first approach and its open garden ecosystem, the company is uniquely positioned to help enterprises navigate digital transformation with confidence and resilience.