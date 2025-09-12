Check Point Software Recognized on TIME and Statista’s World’s Best Companies 2025 List

New Delhi, September 12, 2025 – Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, has been recognized for the second consecutive year as one of the World’s Best Companies of 2025 by TIME and Statista. Check Point is featured on the list due to its strong employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency.

“Being recognized on TIME and Statista’s list of the World’s Best Companies of 2025 is an incredible honor,” said Sigal Gillmore, Chief Human Resources Officer, at Check Point Software Technologies. “This achievement reflects the innovation, dedication, and passion of our people worldwide. It underscores our commitment not only to shaping the future of cyber security, but also to fostering a workplace where talent thrives and employees are proud to belong.”

The ranking is the result of three key survey and research dimensions conducted on a global scale in partnership with Statista:

Employee satisfaction: Statista surveyed over 200,000 workers from around the world on their opinions of employers – both theirs and perceptions of others

Revenue growth: Statista looked for companies with positive revenue growth for the past three years

Sustainability Transparency: Statista evaluated companies’ efforts and achievements across environment, social, and an annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report

In addition to being recognized as one of the World’s Best Companies of 2025, Check Point has been recognized five times as the World’s Best Cyber Security Employer by Forbes, as a Best Company to Work For by US News & World Report, one of America’s Best Cybersecurity Companies by Newsweek and Statista and included on Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2024 list, among other accolades.